11 Years, One Tweet & a Flight Layover — Irene & Anthony Found a Way Back to Each Other

It’s amazing how we set out with our own plans, and right at the centre of it all, Cupid shows up with the most heartwarming plot twist. Eleven years ago, Irene was simply focused on wrapping up her NYSC year and heading back to London. However, destiny had other plans and they included Anthony.

Though they never spoke back then, Cupid clearly had a hand in their story, waiting for the perfect moment to bring them together again. Five years later, a simple tweet sparked their connection, and a chance meeting during a flight layover changed everything. What began as casual conversations soon blossomed into a friendship grounded in intentionality and thoughtful gestures that beautifully bridged the miles between them. As their bond deepened, so did their feelings, and during the pandemic, their friendship gave way to love.

Now, that same love has led them to forever! From their dreamy pre-wedding photos to their breathtaking white and Igbo-Edo weddings, Irene and Anthony were a stunning vision of elegance and culture — a perfect harmony of love and style. Each frame tells their story with such grace and joy, you can’t help but smile at the beauty of it all. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Irene:

We first met 11 years ago during NYSC in 2014. It was my first time living in Nigeria, and honestly, making friends or remembering faces wasn’t a priority. I just wanted to get through NYSC and head back home to London. Anthony and I were in the same batch and CDS group, but never spoke. He was quiet, and so was I. Most of his friends would talk to me, so I actually knew them more than I knew him. Fast forward to 2019—I was living in Abuja when a surprise even to me— Anthony, who was now based in New York, sent me a friendly DM after seeing one of my tweets. I didn’t immediately remember him, but something about the exchange felt familiar, so I replied. He offered to help with what I had posted about, and that simple gesture sparked a new conversation.

A month later, on my way to Mexico, I had a layover in New York, so we decided to meet up. It was casual, nothing planned or serious, but the ease between us was undeniable. After that, we just kept talking. Every day without fail, he would check in, send thoughtful gifts, food, and little surprises that made the distance feel smaller. We would stay up late talking across time zones until things started to slowly turn into something more. By 2020, in the middle of the pandemic and with 5,000 miles between us, we decided to take the leap and make it official. Long distance wasn’t easy at all, but it showed us how much we were willing to invest in each other. Now, 11 years after that first meeting, every twist and turn feels like it led us here—to this moment, and to the next chapter of our AI Love Story.