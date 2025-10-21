It All Began at NYSC Camp — Now Irene and Anthony Are Saying Forever!

The truth about love is that it lingers quietly in the corners of our lives, patiently waiting for the perfect moment to reveal itself. It may have been near all along, gently waiting—until the stars align. For Irene and Anthony, that moment began over a decade ago at NYSC camp, where they existed in each other’s orbit without ever truly connecting. Fast forward to 2019, and fate decided it was time. They reconnected over social media, and what started as a simple conversation blossomed into something beautiful. Though continents separated them, Anthony’s thoughtful gifts and sweet messages bridged every mile between their hearts. Distance became irrelevant as their friendship deepened into love so when Covid came, they refused to wait any longer. They made it official and their love stood strong through every challenge, growing deeper with time. Now, these lovebirds are set to unite in holy matrimony and we are excited for them! Their stunning pre-wedding photos radiate the warmth, and unwavering love they have cultivated through the years and every image testifies to the radiance we are witnessing. 😍 Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Irene:

We first met 11 years ago during NYSC in 2014. It was my first time living in Nigeria, and honestly, making friends or remembering faces wasn’t a priority. I just wanted to get through NYSC and head back home to London. Anthony and I were in the same batch and CDS group but never spoke. He was quiet, and so was I. Most of his friends would talk to me, so I actually knew them more than I knew him. Fast forward to 2019—I was living in Abuja when a surprise even to me— Anthony, who was now based in New York, sent me a friendly DM after seeing one of my tweets. I didn’t immediately remember him, but something about the exchange felt familiar, so I replied. He offered to help with what I had posted about, and that simple gesture sparked a new conversation.

A month later, on my way to Mexico, I had a layover in New York, so we decided to meet up. It was casual, nothing planned or serious, but the ease between us was undeniable. After that, we just kept talking. Every day without fail, he would check in, send thoughtful gifts, food, and little surprises that made the distance feel smaller. We would stay up late talking across time zones until things started to slowly turn into something more. By 2020, in the middle of the pandemic and with 5,000 miles between us, we decided to take the leap and make it official. Long distance wasn’t easy at all, but it showed us how much we were willing to invest in each other. Now, 11 years after that first meeting, every twist and turn feels like it led us here—to this moment, and to the next chapter of our AI Love Story.

Credits

Planner: @theplanningcompanyng