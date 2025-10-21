Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Elevate Your Bridal Style From Basic to Extraordinary With This Beautiful Lace Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Embrace the Magic of This Vibrant Northern Bridal Inspo For Your Big Day

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Elegant Bridal Look Inspire Your Timeless Wedding Style

Beauty Look Weddings

Soft Pink Meets Bold Glamour in This Stunning Bridal Inspo!

Beauty Look Weddings

Own the Spotlight at Your Wedding Reception with This Stunning Mauve Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your Fairytale Wedding Moment with This Glamorous Ball Dress

Beauty Look Weddings

Nelly Mbonu Is Serving Premium Inspo For the Bride Who Loves to Make a Statement in Blue

Beauty Look Weddings

Slay in Light-Pink Tones with This Yoruba Traditional Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Put a Modern Spin on Your Yoruba Bridal Look With This Stunning Aso-oke Inspiration

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Edo Wedding Styled Shoot Inspire Pure Cultural Glamour on Your Big Day!

Beauty Look

Elevate Your Bridal Style From Basic to Extraordinary With This Beautiful Lace Look

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

One way to set a trend as a bride is by breaking free from conventional fashion and embracing fresh, groundbreaking styles that will make you shine on your big day.

To execute this show-stopping effect, Turquoise Haute Couture has crafted a stunning white lace ensemble that’s truly breathtaking. Featuring exquisite lace petal patterns across the entire silhouette, a daring plunging neckline, and a striking layered waistline…  this dress is pure elegance. Hair by Angee delivered a sleek side-swept low bun that adds even more beauty and radiance to the look. The soft, luminous makeup by Dher By Brown Beauty completes the ensemble with a gorgeous, glowing finish. If you’re a bride seeking sophistication and distinctive elegance, then this look deserves a spot at the top of your list — bold, beautiful, and exceptional.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress @turquoise_hautecouture
Photography @perryeddies
Makeup @dherbybrown_beauty
Hair @hairby_angee
Content Creator @momentswithkojo
Videography @jb_visualss

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php