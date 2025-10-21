Beauty Look
Elevate Your Bridal Style From Basic to Extraordinary With This Beautiful Lace Look
One way to set a trend as a bride is by breaking free from conventional fashion and embracing fresh, groundbreaking styles that will make you shine on your big day.
To execute this show-stopping effect, Turquoise Haute Couture has crafted a stunning white lace ensemble that’s truly breathtaking. Featuring exquisite lace petal patterns across the entire silhouette, a daring plunging neckline, and a striking layered waistline… this dress is pure elegance. Hair by Angee delivered a sleek side-swept low bun that adds even more beauty and radiance to the look. The soft, luminous makeup by Dher By Brown Beauty completes the ensemble with a gorgeous, glowing finish. If you’re a bride seeking sophistication and distinctive elegance, then this look deserves a spot at the top of your list — bold, beautiful, and exceptional.
Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:
Credit
Dress @turquoise_hautecouture
Photography @perryeddies
Makeup @dherbybrown_beauty
Hair @hairby_angee
Content Creator @momentswithkojo
Videography @jb_visualss