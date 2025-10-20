Eve Esin and Her Ghanaian Sweetheart, Suleman, Tied the Knot!

Love is a beautiful thing! Over the weekend, we witnessed the enchanting wedding ceremony of Nigerian actress Eve Esin and her Ghanaian heartthrob, Suleman and it was nothing short of a vibrant celebration of culture, joy, and pure love unfolding like a beautiful carnival.

In this heartwarming video, the couple showed up repping Eve’s Oron heritage in a stylish way. She stunned in her flowing red Onyonyo attire, moving gracefully with her groom, who radiated equal beauty in his Etibo and red wrapper. Beneath the soft, romantic ambience of their reception hall, surrounded by cherished friends and loved ones, they held hands and sang to each other—completely immersed in the moment.

There’s something profoundly special about this scene, a tenderness that touches the soul. We are absolutely thrilled for this beautiful couple as they step into their forever journey together, hand in hand and in elegant style. 😍

Enjoy the video below: