Look Pretty in Pink on Your Big Day With This Flawless Bridal Look

It’s a brand new week, and we’re ushering our beautiful brides-to-be in with a stunning showstopper! Think breathtaking bridal perfection at its finest.

This gorgeous pink ensemble by Tiwwi Couture NG is a vision of expert craftsmanship. From the intricately beaded bodice and petal-shaped shoulder details to the ornate silver-patterned wrapper skirt, every element radiates cultural elegance. To further elevate the look, Head Wrap Lagos and Abydouz Gele worked their magic, tying the fuchsia pink gele into crisp pleats that stand tall and proud. To complete this radiant look, Oteniara Make Over expertly delivered a flawless makeup that accentuates the striking grace of the ensemble. It’s a masterpiece designed for brides seeking regal elegance — a look that will elevate your bridal dreams to unforgettable heights.

Enjoy the pictures below and be inspired:

 

Credits

Belle @nashida_jc
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
Dress @tiwwicoutureng
Designer @tiwwiofficial
Gele @abydouz_gele @headwraplagos
Fabric and sego gele @ewalagos.ng
Jewellery @deluxeaccessoriesng
Shoe and purse @maronyworld_mainpage
Photography @thomfelix_concept
Videography @momentsbyd_ @klalafilms

 

