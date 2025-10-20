From College Sweethearts to Forever! Ehinome & Daniel Tie The Knot in Beautiful Edo-Igbo Style

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After making us swoon over their stunning proposal and pre-wedding photos, beautiful lovebirds Ehinome and Daniel have sealed their union in the most magical way — with a grand Edo-Igbo traditional wedding.

Their story, which began in college when Daniel first laid eyes on Ehinome, has now led them to a beautiful, happy ever after. Wrapped in the splendour of two rich cultures, Ehinome looked absolutely radiant. First, in her intricately embellished red Edo bridal ensemble, and later, in her elegant white Igbo attire. Daniel complemented her perfectly, exuding charm and confidence in his traditional outfits.

The celebration reached its peak as the couple dazzled in their vibrant reception looks, dancing the night away in pure joy. It was such a delight seeing such a beautiful blend of cultures. Their love shines through every frame…  timeless, genuine, and deeply beautiful.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Ehinome:

In Daniel, I found someone who complements me in every way. His unwavering love, support, and admiration for me are evident in his words and actions. Over the past 8 years, we’ve built a strong foundation of trust, understanding, and companionship, weathering life’s storms together and celebrating its joys as a team. I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with my man because I couldn’t imagine a future without him. His love fills my heart with warmth and happiness, and together, I believe we will conquer anything life throws our way. Daniel, I can’t wait to spend a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure with you.

How we met
By the groom, Daniel:
On the day I proposed to Ehinome, I found myself overwhelmed by her beauty. I couldn’t help but reflect on the incredible journey we’ve shared over the past 8 years. From the moment I first laid eyes on Ehinome in college, I knew she was the one. It was as if destiny had brought us together, guiding me through school transfers and chance encounters until our paths finally crossed. Our college days were filled with adventures and countless hours spent together, but our journey didn’t end there. We have leaned on each other as we embarked on our adult lives. Ehinome has always been there to encourage, motivate, and pray for me. Her kindness, generosity, and unwavering strength have been a constant source of inspiration. As we’ve navigated life’s ups and downs together, we’ve created countless memories and overcome countless obstacles. Ehinome is my soulmate and my best friend. As we embark on this new chapter together, I know that our love will only continue to grow stronger with each passing day. Here’s to a lifetime of adventures, laughter, and love. Ehinome, I can’t wait to spend forever with you.

Credits

Bride@Ehinome
Groom@danny_ijeh
Planner: @phoriahevents
Decor: @bethmichaelsevents
Production@phemstar_event_productions
Welcome Area@assemblybyk
Reel/Content Creators@payecreations
Photography: @fransform_wedding
Videography: @shotbytife
Content Creator@payecreations
Bridal Stylist: @dahmola | @style_by_ruvero
After Party & Groom Styling: @dahmola
Makeup and Gele@Tomilolaofbiggles
Hairstylist: @adefunkeee
Okuku styling: @beadsbyetomi
Edo dress@houseofmarvee
George look@house_of_marvee
After Party Look@prudential_atelier
Shoes@renecaovilla
Silver clutch: @jimmychoo
Accessories@pinkperfectionaccessories
Handfan@chic_elle.ng
Gele@theheadtieplace
Red clutch: @talia.sarmoire
Alafia/MC@alaga_adufe_ade

 

