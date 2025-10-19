Sharon & Shawn Faqua’s Beautiful Love Came Alive in This Magical Wedding Moment!

Love is the most heartwarming feeling. It radiates through every space it touches, warming hearts and captivating souls. Nigerian actor Shawn Faqua and his breathtaking bride, Sharon, exchanged vows in a truly enchanting Igbo traditional wedding, and it’s the kind of magic we can’t stop dreaming about.

Surrounded by the joy of family and cherished loved ones, the beautiful couple celebrated their union in pure bliss. In a tender video that has melted hearts across the internet, the couple sways gently to the soulful melody of Elewe Ukwu by TJ, a beloved Nigerian love song. As they sing softly to one another, the world around them seems to fade away. In that moment, it’s just the two of them, lost in their own intimate universe, swaying without a care, their connection so palpable. The way they gaze at each other is nothing short of mesmerising—you can practically feel the love and electric chemistry radiating through your screen. It’s their love story unfolding in real time, raw and beautiful, and we couldn’t be more thrilled as they step into forever together.

Enjoy the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Credit

Photography @lucasugoweddings