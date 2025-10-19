Connect with us

Weddings

Sharon & Shawn Faqua's Beautiful Love Came Alive in This Magical Wedding Moment!

Scoop Weddings

All Aboard for Love! Shawn Faqua & Sharon Ifunanya Said 'I Do' on a Moving Train

Beauty Look Weddings

Embrace the Magic of This Vibrant Northern Bridal Inspo For Your Big Day

BN Bling Weddings

One Instagram DM, and Udodilim Turned a Missed Chance Into a Forever Love Story With Malik!

Weddings

This Bridal Squad’s Gen Z Spin on Igbo Culture Will Make You Smile

Inspiration Weddings

These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks are the Cheat Code to Your Effortless Wedding Guest Slay

Weddings

It Only Took One Look for Oyin to Know Mayowa Was the One!

Weddings

Mikal & Caius’ Eritrean-Nigerian Wedding in Rome Was a Cultural Fairytale

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Elegant Bridal Look Inspire Your Timeless Wedding Style

BN Bling Weddings

From a Worship Event to Forever — Sharon & Shawn’s Love Story is Pure Divine Timing!

Weddings

Sharon & Shawn Faqua’s Beautiful Love Came Alive in This Magical Wedding Moment!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love is the most heartwarming feeling. It radiates through every space it touches, warming hearts and captivating souls. Nigerian actor Shawn Faqua and his breathtaking bride, Sharon, exchanged vows in a truly enchanting Igbo traditional wedding, and it’s the kind of magic we can’t stop dreaming about.

Surrounded by the joy of family and cherished loved ones, the beautiful couple celebrated their union in pure bliss. In a tender video that has melted hearts across the internet, the couple sways gently to the soulful melody of Elewe Ukwu by TJ, a beloved Nigerian love song. As they sing softly to one another, the world around them seems to fade away. In that moment, it’s just the two of them, lost in their own intimate universe, swaying without a care, their connection so palpable. The way they gaze at each other is nothing short of mesmerising—you can practically feel the love and electric chemistry radiating through your screen. It’s their love story unfolding in real time, raw and beautiful, and we couldn’t be more thrilled as they step into forever together.

Enjoy the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

Credit

Photography @lucasugoweddings

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php