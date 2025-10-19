Connect with us

Scoop Weddings

All Aboard for Love! Shawn Faqua & Sharon Ifunanya Said 'I Do' on a Moving Train

BN TV Scoop

Tosin Olaseinde Joins Gbemi & Toolz on OffAir to Break Down Nigeria’s New Tax Law

Culture Scoop Sweet Spot

Shawn Faqua & Sharon Ifunanya’s Multi-Look Igbo Wedding Was a Celebration of Culture and Love

Beauty Scoop Style

Zita’s Face Card Stays Winning Every Time

Scoop Style

Imisi Just Served a Bold Red Look Worth Talking About | See Photos

Scoop Style

Sultana Ibrahim Is Serving Look After Look Since Leaving the BBNaija House

Scoop Sweet Spot

Prudent Gabriel & Okopi Peterson Mark Their First Traditional Wedding Anniversary in Stunning Purple Style

News Scoop Sports

Nigeria Advances to the 2026 World Cup Playoffs After a Confident 4–0 Victory

Scoop Style

5 Times Kola Omotoso Rocked a Suit Like a Perfect Gentleman

Beauty Scoop Style

Imisi Served Glamour at the BBNaija Winner’s Party in Burgundy Lace & Swarovski Crystals

Scoop

All Aboard for Love! Shawn Faqua & Sharon Ifunanya Said ‘I Do’ on a Moving Train

It looked straight out of a romance film. Shawn Faqua weds Sharon Ifunanya aboard a train.

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Raremagic/Instagram

Shawn and Sharon are giving us every reason to believe in love, and not only that, to have a wedding ceremony — or in their case, ceremonies — that truly reflects who you are. First, it was their stunning Igbo traditional wedding looks that took us back to the timeless beauty of the ’70s and ’80s, and now, it’s their white wedding on a train. Yes, a moving train. Can you beat that?

The newlyweds, actor Shawn Faqua and events planner Sharon Ifunanya, tied the knot aboard a beautifully decorated train that departed from the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station in Alagomeji-Yaba, Lagos. From the moment the video begins, you can feel their excitement. Sharon, radiant in her white lace wedding gown with its high neckline, long sleeves and beaded bodice, beams as she says, “Hey guys, we’re getting married on the train!” while Shawn adds, “First ever! Breaking record!”

The scene is as joyful as it is cinematic — bridesmaids in purple and sage green dresses, groomsmen matching in style, all running towards the train in a rush of laughter and celebration. Inside the carriage, the space is transformed into an elegant venue with white florals and guests seated at tables, ready to witness a love story in motion.

The ceremony itself is just as touching. The couple exchange vows, slip on their rings, and seal it all with a kiss — as their friends and family cheer, sing along to love songs playing softly in the background, and wave with joy.

This, truly, is a wedding we won’t be forgetting soon.

Relive the beautiful moments below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Nwauzorma (@danny_el_films)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php