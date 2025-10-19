All Aboard for Love! Shawn Faqua & Sharon Ifunanya Said ‘I Do’ on a Moving Train

Shawn and Sharon are giving us every reason to believe in love, and not only that, to have a wedding ceremony — or in their case, ceremonies — that truly reflects who you are. First, it was their stunning Igbo traditional wedding looks that took us back to the timeless beauty of the ’70s and ’80s, and now, it’s their white wedding on a train. Yes, a moving train. Can you beat that?

The newlyweds, actor Shawn Faqua and events planner Sharon Ifunanya, tied the knot aboard a beautifully decorated train that departed from the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station in Alagomeji-Yaba, Lagos. From the moment the video begins, you can feel their excitement. Sharon, radiant in her white lace wedding gown with its high neckline, long sleeves and beaded bodice, beams as she says, “Hey guys, we’re getting married on the train!” while Shawn adds, “First ever! Breaking record!”

The scene is as joyful as it is cinematic — bridesmaids in purple and sage green dresses, groomsmen matching in style, all running towards the train in a rush of laughter and celebration. Inside the carriage, the space is transformed into an elegant venue with white florals and guests seated at tables, ready to witness a love story in motion.

The ceremony itself is just as touching. The couple exchange vows, slip on their rings, and seal it all with a kiss — as their friends and family cheer, sing along to love songs playing softly in the background, and wave with joy.

This, truly, is a wedding we won’t be forgetting soon.

Relive the beautiful moments below

