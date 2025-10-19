Connect with us

Embrace the Magic of This Vibrant Northern Bridal Inspo For Your Big Day

Bridal fashion draws inspiration from everywhere, creating vibrant, unforgettable looks, and what we have today is truly special—a celebration of colour, culture, and breathtaking artistry.

If you’re a bride seeking a dress that commands attention, this masterpiece by Style Wright Official is exactly what you need. Inspired by the vibrance of desert dusk, the dress features a beautiful symphony of orange and blue tones with cascading embellishments that exude regal elegance. Complementing the striking ensemble, Nero Beau created a bold makeup look with smoky blue eyes that seamlessly blend with the dress, adding more depth. In classic Northern bridal tradition, George Snip crafted a stunning turban-style gele with pleats that elegantly flow into the same orange and blue palette, tying the entire look together. This ensemble is a gorgeous tribute to Northern culture, radiating the kind of elegance that will have you shimmering on your big day.

Check out the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle: @iamblackgolden
Designer: @stylewright_official
Fabric: @the_saqi_room
Stylist: @styledbyzakarie
Makeup: @nerobeau
Gele: @georgesnip
Photography: @dustinshotit

 

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

