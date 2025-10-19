Connect with us

One Instagram DM, and Udodilim Turned a Missed Chance Into a Forever Love Story With Malik!

From a Worship Event to Forever — Sharon & Shawn’s Love Story is Pure Divine Timing!

Anwuli Thought She Was Attending a Fashion Dinner — It Turned Out to Be the Sweetest #BNBling!

#TheIjehWay Began With Love at First Sight — 8 Years After, It Still Feels the Same

From Heartbreak to Happily Ever After! Oyinda & Adepoju Found Love in Each Other's Arms

Love Won! Now, Msafiri & Lukresia Are Set for Their Beautiful Forever

Lilian Rekindled Emmanuel’s Faith in Love, Leading to a Breathtaking Proposal in Zanzibar!

After High School and a Decade Apart, Teekay & Seyi’s Paths Crossed and Love Took Over!

Oyin Joined the Media Team in Church and Found Her Forever Love in Mayowa!

Teenage Crush to Forever Love! Tolulope and Temitope Were Meant to be

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ever had a conversation that just flows effortlessly… the kind that feels easy, natural, and unforgettable? That’s exactly how Udodilim and Malik’s beautiful love story began.

It all started during what seemed like an ordinary hair appointment at a friend’s home. Udodilim, busy preparing for her Law School graduation, found herself drawn into a heartfelt conversation with Malik. There was an instant connection… the kind that lingers long after the moment ends.

After her graduation photoshoot, she realised they hadn’t exchanged numbers and might have missed out on something truly special. Wasting no time, she found him on Instagram, sent that first message, and the rest, as they say, is history. Now, that conversation is leading them down the aisle to forever. Their pre-wedding shoot is all shades of stunning, with the couple serving regal elegance in their black and gold Isi-Agu attires. Every frame beautifully captures the glow of their love… timeless, effortless, and absolutely captivating.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Udodilim

We met serendipitously during a hair appointment at a mutual friend’s house. I was too preoccupied with my upcoming law school graduation photo shoot and passing the bar after Columbia Law School to notice that I was enjoying gisting with the nerdy software engineer. After I interrupted his coding, he offered to buy me some food during my hair appointment. As soon as my law school graduation photoshoot was over, I spoke to my BFFS and realised I had missed out on exchanging numbers with a phenomenal guy. I quickly found him on IG, slid into his DMs, and the rest was history….well, after we both got over the mistaken assumption that we had been placed in the “friend zone.”

Credits

Bride: @naijanerd
Groom: @afro_geek_
Photography: @mesus.studios
Designer: @dabstyles
Stylists: @centuryfabstyle@nwanyi.oma
Accessories: @capkings.ng
Hair: @aggie_hair
Makeup: @looksbybettie
Groom’s Designer: @oseyiadams

 

Related Topics:
