This Bridal Squad’s Gen Z Spin on Igbo Culture Will Make You Smile

We’re in such a vibrant era with the younger generation adding their unique energy and humour to culture, and honestly, we’re here for it!

Today’s trending video is pure vibes! The lovely bridal squad took the sacred “August Meeting” tradition and gave it a refreshing Gen Z twist. Dressed gracefully in their stunning wrappers, they swap the classic “ndi nne mama — isokwa” and “cha cha cha Igbo kwenu” greetings for playful ones like “purr”, “we’re so ATL”, and “clock it” — complete with finger snaps and high-fives. The way they honour culture while remixing it with a modern flair is so exciting and refreshing, and honestly? They ate and left no crumbs. Purr! 😅

Enjoy the video below:

