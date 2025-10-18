Connect with us

Weddings

This Bridal Squad’s Gen Z Spin on Igbo Culture Will Make You Smile

Inspiration Weddings

These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks are the Cheat Code to Your Effortless Wedding Guest Slay

Weddings

It Only Took One Look for Oyin to Know Mayowa Was the One!

Weddings

Mikal & Caius’ Eritrean-Nigerian Wedding in Rome Was a Cultural Fairytale

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Elegant Bridal Look Inspire Your Timeless Wedding Style

BN Bling Weddings

From a Worship Event to Forever — Sharon & Shawn’s Love Story is Pure Divine Timing!

Weddings

This Groom and His Squad Understood The Style Assignment!

Beauty Look Weddings

Soft Pink Meets Bold Glamour in This Stunning Bridal Inspo!

BN Bling Weddings

Anwuli Thought She Was Attending a Fashion Dinner — It Turned Out to Be the Sweetest #BNBling!

Weddings

These Lovebirds Are Serving Cuteness Overdose in This Sweet Wedding Shoot

Weddings

This Bridal Squad’s Gen Z Spin on Igbo Culture Will Make You Smile

Avatar photo

Published

46 minutes ago

 on

We’re in such a vibrant era with the younger generation adding their unique energy and humour to culture, and honestly, we’re here for it!

Today’s trending video is pure vibes! The lovely bridal squad took the sacred “August Meeting” tradition and gave it a refreshing Gen Z twist. Dressed gracefully in their stunning wrappers, they swap the classic “ndi nne mama — isokwa” and “cha cha cha Igbo kwenu” greetings for playful ones like “purr”, “we’re so ATL”, and “clock it” — complete with finger snaps and high-fives. The way they honour culture while remixing it with a modern flair is so exciting and refreshing, and honestly? They ate and left no crumbs. Purr! 😅

Enjoy the video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php