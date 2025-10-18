Connect with us

Inspiration Weddings

These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks are the Cheat Code to Your Effortless Wedding Guest Slay

Events Inspiration Movies News Promotions

Dr. Jatali Bellanton Hosts Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at Her Brilliant Minds Dinner Series During UNGA 2025

Inspiration Weddings

Wedding Trend Tuesday: The Champagne Tower is Taking Over Receptions and We’re Here for It! 🍾

Inspiration Weddings

This Styled Shoot Will Inspire Timeless Elegance at Your Yoruba Trad

Inspiration Weddings

Culture Meets Couture in This Lovely Edo Bridal Inspo

Inspiration Weddings

Stay Stylish All Wedding Season With These 10 Gorgeous #BNWeddingFlow Looks!

Inspiration Weddings

Elevate Your Wedding Guest Game with these 10 Stunning #AsoEbiBella Looks!

Inspiration

These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks are the Cheat Code to Your Effortless Wedding Guest Slay

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s another weekend, and we’re buzzing with excitement for all the beautiful weddings and celebrations ahead. But more than that, we’re thrilled to help our ladies look absolutely radiant and ready to own every room they enter.

To make that happen, we’ve intentionally curated 10 stunning #AsoEbiBella looks that guarantee a flawless slay. Whether you have a signature style or you’re ready to switch things up, this collection has something special for everyone. From vibrant colours and luxurious fabrics to elegant silhouettes that command attention, these looks are designed to elevate your fashion game. So dive in and explore—your next showstopping asoebi look might just be waiting for you right here.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Belle: @irewoleolaniyan | Dress@irewole.atelier| Jewelry: @pelz_signature | Gele: @kezartistry_2

Belle: @bola_montana

Belle: @adalikwu_gift | Dress: @herluxury.ng | Photography: @shotbylucioma_

Belle: @hadid_lil

Belle: @zaiylissa | Dress: @anna____collections | Stylist: @_ponecah | Gele: @roland_gele_designs | Accessories: @gcina_culture_designer| Makeup: @rosekayuga__ | Photography: @piccaso_shoots

Belle: @_omoyinka_

Belle: @imisiofficial | Stylist: @abanitunrase| Hairstylist: @slayedbydeola| Hair: @lacedit.co| Makeup: @gng_makeupartistry| Dress: @olusola.philips| Fabric: @fabricsbyo| Jewellery: @swarovskiretailernigeria| Purse: @tavinstoresbytiwabol| Shoes: @spfluxury| Videography: @mrpelarge| Photography: @shot_bybecca| Content creator: @tiosthetics_ @meetkikii @luvly_simi

Belle: @chinomso_

Belle: @henrietta.itepu | Dress: @divas_bridals

Dress: @aidaliz_couture

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php