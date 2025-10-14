BN Bling
#TheIjehWay Began With Love at First Sight — 8 Years After, It Still Feels the Same
It’s a rare and beautiful gift to share a love that not only stands the test of time but grows even deeper with every sunrise. Ehinome and Daniel’s love is a perfect reflection of that kind of bond.
Their journey began back in college. The moment Daniel laid eyes on her, sparks flew, and he just knew she was the one. Eight beautiful years later, their love has blossomed into something even more profound. Through every season, they’ve continued to show up for each other, growing together and cherishing the joy they’ve found in one another. Now, they’re taking that next beautiful step — saying yes to forever! Their pre-wedding photos radiate pure warmth and chemistry, each frame telling a story of love that was simply meant to be. 😍
Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below you can also see their sweet #BNBling moment here:
How we met
By the bride, Ehinome:
In Daniel, I found someone who complements me in every way. His unwavering love, support, and admiration for me are evident in his words and actions. Over the past 8 years, we’ve built a strong foundation of trust, understanding, and companionship, weathering life’s storms together and celebrating its joys as a team. I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with my man because I couldn’t imagine a future without him. His love fills my heart with warmth and happiness, and together, I believe we will conquer anything life throws our way. Daniel, I can’t wait to spend a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure with you.
Credit
Bride: @ehinome
Photography: @tobi.olajolo
Hair: @adefunkeee @wigsnweavesbylayo
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Stylist: @dahmola
Bride’s Outfit: @yemishoyemi
Groom’s Outfit: @tinathan.official
Planner: @phoriahevents