Connect with us

BN Bling Weddings

#TheIjehWay Began With Love at First Sight — 8 Years After, It Still Feels the Same

BN Bling Weddings

From Heartbreak to Happily Ever After! Oyinda & Adepoju Found Love in Each Other's Arms

BN Bling Weddings

Love Won! Now, Msafiri & Lukresia Are Set for Their Beautiful Forever

BN Bling Weddings

Lilian Rekindled Emmanuel’s Faith in Love, Leading to a Breathtaking Proposal in Zanzibar!

BN Bling Weddings

After High School and a Decade Apart, Teekay & Seyi’s Paths Crossed and Love Took Over!

BN Bling Weddings

Oyin Joined the Media Team in Church and Found Her Forever Love in Mayowa!

BN Bling Weddings

Teenage Crush to Forever Love! Tolulope and Temitope Were Meant to be

BN Bling Proposals Weddings

Love Found Bella Right in Her Room and Led to a Magical Seaside Proposal!

Beauty Look BN Bling Weddings

Let Culture Take the Spotlight in Your Pre-Wedding Shoot With This Inspo

BN Bling Weddings

Love Happened When Anita and Chika Locked Eyes Six Years Ago!

BN Bling

#TheIjehWay Began With Love at First Sight — 8 Years After, It Still Feels the Same

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

It’s a rare and beautiful gift to share a love that not only stands the test of time but grows even deeper with every sunrise. Ehinome and Daniel’s love is a perfect reflection of that kind of bond.

Their journey began back in college. The moment Daniel laid eyes on her, sparks flew, and he just knew she was the one. Eight beautiful years later, their love has blossomed into something even more profound. Through every season, they’ve continued to show up for each other, growing together and cherishing the joy they’ve found in one another. Now, they’re taking that next beautiful step — saying yes to forever! Their pre-wedding photos radiate pure warmth and chemistry, each frame telling a story of love that was simply meant to be. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below you can also see their sweet #BNBling moment here:

How we met
By the bride, Ehinome:

In Daniel, I found someone who complements me in every way. His unwavering love, support, and admiration for me are evident in his words and actions. Over the past 8 years, we’ve built a strong foundation of trust, understanding, and companionship, weathering life’s storms together and celebrating its joys as a team. I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with my man because I couldn’t imagine a future without him. His love fills my heart with warmth and happiness, and together, I believe we will conquer anything life throws our way. Daniel, I can’t wait to spend a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure with you.

How we met
By the groom, Daniel:
On the day I proposed to Ehinome, I found myself overwhelmed by her beauty. I couldn’t help but reflect on the incredible journey we’ve shared over the past 8 years. From the moment I first laid eyes on Ehinome in college, I knew she was the one. It was as if destiny had brought us together, guiding me through school transfers and chance encounters until our paths finally crossed. Our college days were filled with adventures and countless hours spent together, but our journey didn’t end there. We have leaned on each other as we embarked on our adult lives. Ehinome has always been there to encourage, motivate, and pray for me. Her kindness, generosity, and unwavering strength have been a constant source of inspiration. As we’ve navigated life’s ups and downs together, we’ve created countless memories and overcome countless obstacles. Ehinome is my soulmate and my best friend. As we embark on this new chapter together, I know that our love will only continue to grow stronger with each passing day. Here’s to a lifetime of adventures, laughter, and love. Ehinome, I can’t wait to spend forever with you.

 

Credit

Bride: @ehinome
Photography: @tobi.olajolo
Hair: @adefunkeee @wigsnweavesbylayo
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Stylist: @dahmola
Bride’s Outfit: @yemishoyemi
Groom’s Outfit: @tinathan.official
Planner: @phoriahevents

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php