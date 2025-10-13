Culture Meets Couture in This Lovely Edo Bridal Inspo

The bridal landscape is evolving with increasingly captivating styles. This time, it’s all about celebrating heritage with a touch of modern elegance that leaves a lasting impression.

IUF Couture reimagines the classic Edo bridal look in the most captivating way. Stepping away from the traditional red, they introduce a striking black velvet masterpiece that commands every gaze. The sculpted peplum silhouette, layered skirt, and intricate coral bead embellishments beautifully merge culture and couture. To complete the look, Hair On Fleek styled the timeless Okuku bridal updo, adorned with a stunning corals by Onome Beads, while Kim Beauty Studio added the perfect soft glam for that radiant bridal glow. This Edo bridal look is crafted for the bride seeking a breathtaking fusion of heritage and high fashion.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Designer @iuf_couture

Belle @_____nuella

Stylist @prettiboi_anthony

Hair @haironfleeek

Makeup @kim_beautystudio

Okuku @onomebeads

Accessories @kayandkaybridals

Photography @unique_lens_photography1

Content Creators @mrpelarge | @km_with_dflowerprince | @visuals.by.unique | @thereelnero

