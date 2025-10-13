Aisha and Uthman’s Love Story Began with a Business Transaction

Once again, we’re celebrating the beautiful union of Aisha and Uthman! After their magical Yoruba traditional wedding, the lovebirds sealed their forever in an enchanting Nikkah ceremony that radiated elegance and pure love.

Their sweet journey began when Uthman first saw Aisha at the mosque but chose to leave things to fate. As destiny would have it, their paths crossed again — and what followed was a beautiful unfolding of love that led them here. For their Nikkah celebration, Aisha was an absolute vision in her elegant silk dress, while Uthman matched her glow in his refined, classic look. Surrounded by family and loved ones, they celebrated their love in a ceremony that left us in awe. From the warm ambience to the undeniable chemistry and evident joy… their wedding photos will surely make you smile.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Aisha:

Uthman had reached out to me randomly on my business WhatsApp one afternoon in 2022, as he was trying to order a slippers anonymously for a friend. His friend, however, was unavailable to receive the slippers, and he asked me to give them to one of my customers since he had already paid. The next day, he reached out again after coming across my picture on my page and asked if I went to Unilag, as he had happened to see me at the mosque and had only recognised me by my birthmark. Days passed, and he reached out again, this time asking to be friends, but I was busy with life and didn’t follow through, till he followed up again, but this time to get footwear for himself. He referred me to people in his network, as he loved his footwear. Later on, he followed me on my personal social media and would check in from time to time. One afternoon, while he was away for a business trip in Japan, he messaged me on Snapchat and asked if we could have a call. Curious me was like, what does this person even look like? Because he never had a picture on his socials. So, I requested we have a video call instead. Despite the 8-hour time difference, we spoke for over an hour as it was such an interesting conversation. We discovered we had the same principles, standards and love for family. We had more and more calls after that day, and we just grew really fond of each other.

How we met

By the groom, Uthman:

One afternoon in 2018, after Jummat prayers, I saw Taiwo walk past, and I told my friends who were beside me, I had just seen the most beautiful girl walk past. They were curious to know who that was, so I pointed towards her direction, and one of my friends mentioned she knew her as they stayed in the same hostel, and she has a twin sister. She urged me to say hi to her, but I didn’t because it might come off weird. But in my mind, I was like, “If it’s the will of Allah that I’d cross paths with her again, then I will”. Four years later, I was trying to surprise my friend with a slippers for Eid, and I came across Taiwo’s business page. My friend wasn’t going to be available to receive the slippers, so I asked that we use them for a giveaway, seeing that I had already made payment. The next day, while going through her business page, I saw a picture of her and realised she was the same girl from 2018. Her birthmark gave her away. I reached out to confirm she went to Unilag, which she acknowledged. This time, I wasn’t going to let the chance slip. I asked if we could be friends, but she was not so responsive. Days passed, and I wanted footwear for myself, so I reached out again to get it. The slippers were really good. A neighbour saw it and wanted one for her husband. Everyone who saw it actually wanted one for themselves.

I saw her as someone I wanted in my life, even if we were friends, so I followed her on her socials and would always check in from time to time. One day, she posted on her Snapchat, and I asked if we could have a call. She asked if we could speak later in the day, and I obliged. To my surprise, she requested that we have a video call instead (abeg, why I go talk no). We had the call, and I didn’t realise how much time had gone by until she said she had to leave (Bear in mind that I was 8 hours ahead of her, and I barely got any sleep). I low-key looked forward to our next conversation, but I maintained composure. Once I returned to my base, I reached out again for another call, and this was even longer and more engaging, and I just knew something was right about what I felt. I hoped that she felt it too, and she did at her own time. 7 years later, 3 slippers later and 3 referrals later, I asked the same girl I came across, but couldn’t even speak with “to be my wife”, and she said yes with the biggest smile. I couldn’t feel more blessed and excited. Next month, we get to tie the knot traditionally ❤️. Super excited for the rest of our lives.