Aisha and Uthman’s Yoruba Trad Was a Beautiful Display of Love and Culture

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In a world of fleeting interactions and endless scrolling, genuine connection can emerge from the most ordinary moments—a message, an order or even a conversation that lingers just a little longer than expected.
Aisha and Uthman’s love story began in this same light, long before Aisha even knew it. Unknown to her, Uthman had spotted her in the mosque years back, but he didn’t speak to her at that moment. He believed that fate would connect them if it was meant to be, and indeed it was! Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together and we couldn’t be more thrilled. They tied the knot in a beautiful Yoruba wedding ceremony, looking radiant in their stunning Aso-oke. Their wedding photos are a beautiful blend of love, culture and style… each frame would leave you wanting more.
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

 

Credit

Planner @m_e.events
Makeup  @ariyike_mua
Style curator  @yteiyy
Bride’s outfit  @lizdagold_apparel
Photographers  @c3pictures_gallery@theofficialfolarin for @lovestoriesbyfolarin
Gele @aramide_onigele
Groom’s outfit @paulwilliams.ng
