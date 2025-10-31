Love Lit Up the Scene at Chinwe & Steve’s Dreamy Destination Wedding in England!

When two hearts are perfectly in sync, their love lights up everything around them and in Chinwe and Steve’s wedding video, that glow shines in every frame. ✨

The lovebirds tied the knot in the most enchanting white wedding at the Hedsor House, and it was an intimate celebration filled with elegance, love, and pure joy. Chinwe looked radiant in her dreamy tulle dress, while Steve was every bit the dashing groom in a crisp black suit. They exchanged heartfelt vows, pledging their love and devotion before their family and loved ones — a moment so pure and beautiful, it tugged at every heart. Their chemistry was undeniable, their joy contagious. From touching speeches to the lively reception where everyone danced the night away, every moment was wrapped in love. This romantic wedding video has us completely smitten, and we’re sure it’ll leave you swooning, too. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Credit

Videography @i_am_kayode