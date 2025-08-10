First Exit Alert! Danboskid Leaves the Big Brother Naija 10 House

Guess who is the first housemate to be evicted in Season 10 of Big Brother Naija 10/10? It’s Danboskid. The moment caught the housemates completely off guard. One minute they were laughing and chatting, the next they were facing Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s suspense-filled pause before the announcement. But as with every Sunday eviction night, at least one person must leave the house and this time, Danboskid is the one to open the eviction process.

Before joining the show, Danboskid had shared that stepping into the Big Brother Naija house was a chance to showcase himself and promote his brand. Having been in the entertainment industry for a while, he felt confident that he had what it takes to make Biggie proud.

Even in his post-eviction chat with Ebuka, that ambition was still clear. With a smile, he told viewers that Nollywood should look out for him. Something tells us this is not the last time we’ll be hearing from Danboskid.