First Exit Alert! Danboskid Leaves the Big Brother Naija 10 House

Closeup reignites real connection at the BFF Conference with its “Closer Is Better” Campaign

Great Minds Women Launches, Championing Strength, Clarity & Confidence

New Campaign Calls on Nigerian Companies to Create Real Pathways for Women in Leadership

Amstel Malta and Goldberg Celebrate Super Falcons’ WAFCON Victory in Lagos with a Champion-Worthy Tribute

Zikoko Holds “The Naira Life Conference”, its First Personal Finance & Wealth‐Building Event

Lagos Has a New Favourite Pour as Natterjack Irish Whiskey Brings Irish Charm & Bold Vibes to Nigeria

Whispa Konnect’s Game Show Auditions Leave Lagos Buzzing with Excitement

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

The Men Are In! Meet the 14 New Housemates of Big Brother Naija Season 10

Big Brother Naija 10/10 just had its first shocking eviction, with Danboskid becoming the earliest housemate to leave the house this season. #BNxBBNaija10.
Published

7 hours ago

 on

Guess who is the first housemate to be evicted in Season 10 of Big Brother Naija 10/10? It’s Danboskid. The moment caught the housemates completely off guard. One minute they were laughing and chatting, the next they were facing Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s suspense-filled pause before the announcement. But as with every Sunday eviction night, at least one person must leave the house and this time, Danboskid is the one to open the eviction process.

Before joining the show, Danboskid had shared that stepping into the Big Brother Naija house was a chance to showcase himself and promote his brand. Having been in the entertainment industry for a while, he felt confident that he had what it takes to make Biggie proud.

Even in his post-eviction chat with Ebuka, that ambition was still clear. With a smile, he told viewers that Nollywood should look out for him. Something tells us this is not the last time we’ll be hearing from Danboskid.

 

