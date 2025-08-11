“Revelations” Marries Family Drama & Western Grit in RMD’s Latest Big-Screen Adventure | See the Premiere Looks

Do you remember earlier this year — January to be precise — when Richard Mofe–Damijo announced that his new film, “Revelations,” had just completed an impressive debut at the Utah International Film Festival? For Nollywood, the news carried unusual weight. It was not only the first time the industry’s elder statesman had returned to the festival circuit with a new leading role; it was also the first time he would share the screen with his son, Oghenetega Mofe–Damijo.

In the film, the father-son pairing anchors the story of a Nigerian-American couple confronting both the private ache of infertility and the public weight of faith. Shot between Lagos and Utah, the locations feel worlds apart yet, under the direction of Dimeji Ajibola, become two halves of the same spiritual journey. The choice to frame the narrative in the visual style of the American Western adds a striking dimension, hinting that the most profound frontiers are often internal.

When “Revelations” premiered at Utah, it earned a string of honours: Best International Film, Best Actor for RMD, and an Honourable Mention for Best Supporting Actor for Tega. These wins were more than just a nod to their performances, they affirmed the film’s ambition to marry personal storytelling with cross-cultural resonance.

This past weekend, the film had its Nigerian premiere in Lagos, and the red carpet was just as cinematic as the story itself. Staying true to the film’s Western-inspired aesthetic, Mofe-Damijo arrived in a burgundy leather duster, black shirt and trousers, and stitched cowboy boots, finished with a white hat and silver belt buckle. His son’s look was even bolder — a fitted red leather jacket and trousers with long fringe along the sleeves, paired with a black cowboy hat and sunglasses.

They weren’t alone in embracing the theme. Cast members Chidera Dior Adiele, Seun Akindele, and Tanya Price also came dressed for the occasion, alongside celebrity guests like Ayo Makun, Emma Isong, and Bovi, adding extra sparkle to the night.

So, giddy up, “Revelations” rides into cinemas nationwide from August 15. And if you feel like keeping up with the vibe, why not show up in your own cowboy hat or boots?

