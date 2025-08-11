Ashionye Michelle Raccah Joins the Cast of Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2

Ashionye Michelle Raccah has just pulled off something every actor dreams of — stepping into a global hit that the whole world is watching. The Nollywood star is now part of Netflix’s gothic sensation “Wednesday,” and her scene is one you won’t forget in a hurry.

She appears in the third episode of Season 2, “Call of the Woe,” as a minister delivering the final rites at the funeral of former sheriff Donovan Galpin.

On Instagram, she gave fans a peek behind the curtain:

It’s showtime!! #Wednesdayseason2 let’s go. Catch me play minister in episode 3. Being on the set of Wednesday was an experience I thoroughly enjoyed. Directed by Paco Cabezas in a Tim Burton production. PS: I have proof that Wednesday smiles… sometimes. It was an absolute pleasure to share a scene with @jennaortega.

Her “proof” came with photos. One with Jenna Ortega in full Wednesday Addams mode, and another with Thandiwe Newton and Luyanda Unati Lewis–Nyawo, who also appear in the season. Ashionye couldn’t hide her admiration for Newton:

I have loved and watched Thandiwe Newton in so many brilliant movies, then to chat between takes about work and family? The humility… A true superstar.

If you’re new to “Wednesday,” it follows Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, where she hones psychic abilities, unravels mysteries, and navigates her family’s secrets. Season 2 finds her fighting to regain her powers after a vision warns of her friend Enid’s possible death.

With more than two decades in the game and memorable roles in “Journey to Self,” “Kpians: The Feast of Souls,” “Hell or High Water,” and “Breath of Life,” Ashionye’s leap into a Tim Burton production is another proud moment. She’s also the only Nigerian in the cast this season, joining a wave of Nollywood stars making bold moves internationally, like Diana Yekini (Heart of Stone) and Somkele Iyamah–Idhalama (Star Trek: Discovery).

You can catch her in “Wednesday” Season 2 on Netflix. Blessing and all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashionye Michelle Raccah (@ashionye)