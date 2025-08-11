Connect with us

Obi Cubana, Liquorose, Adekunle Gold and More Attend Davido & Chioma’s Miami Wedding Celebration

Davido and Chioma’s Miami wedding brought together an impressive guest list in a celebration of love and style.
8 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Obi Cubana/Instagram

Davido and Chioma’s white wedding in Miami over the weekend had it all — the glamour, the love, the grandeur, and, of course, a guest list filled with stars who arrived in style to celebrate the couple.

When one of Nigeria’s biggest music icons is tying the knot, you can be sure the guest list will read like a who’s who of the entertainment world, with music heavyweights and famous faces flying in from near and far.

Among those spotted were Adekunle Gold, Obi Cubana and his wife Lush Eby, Dbanj and his wife, celebrity stylist Medlin Boss, Davido’s cousin BRed, and many more.

They showed up and came dressed for the moment, each bringing their own touch of elegance and flair, but most importantly, they came to share in the joy of Davido and Chioma’s new chapter together.

See how they showed up below:

Obi Cubana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OBI IYIEGBU (@obi_cubana)

Adekunle Gold

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Fish 🦈 (@adekunlegold)

Cobhams Asuquo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cobhams Asuquo (@cobhamsasuquo)

Liquorose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

D’Banj and his wife

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D’banj Kokomaster (@iambangalee)

Dammy Twitch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dammy Twitch (@dammytwitch)

Bredhkn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bredhkn (@bredhkn)

Zlatan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WORLD🌎PRESIDENT (@zlatan_ibile)

Bobo F. Ajudua

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bobo F. Ajudua (@prince_ii)

Mimi Yina (Medlin Boss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Yina (@medlinboss)

