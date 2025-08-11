Scoop
Obi Cubana, Liquorose, Adekunle Gold and More Attend Davido & Chioma’s Miami Wedding Celebration
Davido and Chioma’s Miami wedding brought together an impressive guest list in a celebration of love and style.
Davido and Chioma’s white wedding in Miami over the weekend had it all — the glamour, the love, the grandeur, and, of course, a guest list filled with stars who arrived in style to celebrate the couple.
When one of Nigeria’s biggest music icons is tying the knot, you can be sure the guest list will read like a who’s who of the entertainment world, with music heavyweights and famous faces flying in from near and far.
Among those spotted were Adekunle Gold, Obi Cubana and his wife Lush Eby, D’banj and his wife, celebrity stylist Medlin Boss, Davido’s cousin B–Red, and many more.
They showed up and came dressed for the moment, each bringing their own touch of elegance and flair, but most importantly, they came to share in the joy of Davido and Chioma’s new chapter together.
See how they showed up below:
Obi Cubana
View this post on Instagram
Adekunle Gold
View this post on Instagram
Cobhams Asuquo
View this post on Instagram
Liquorose
View this post on Instagram
D’Banj and his wife
View this post on Instagram
Dammy Twitch
View this post on Instagram
Bredhkn
View this post on Instagram
Zlatan
View this post on Instagram
Bobo F. Ajudua
View this post on Instagram
Mimi Yina (Medlin Boss)
View this post on Instagram