Davido Surprises Chioma with a $300K+ Richard Mille at Their Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Did we mention that Davido and Chioma’s Miami wedding was a perfect mix of glam, love, and a guest list that read like a constellation of stars? Well… what we didn’t tell you — and please forgive us for holding back — is that it also came with a jaw-dropping surprise from Davido to his bride.

Right in the middle of the celebrations, Chioma was gifted a $300K+ Richard Mille watch, hand-delivered by Benny Da Jeweler, the celebrity jeweller famed for adorning some of the world’s biggest stars with luxury timepieces and custom jewellery.

In a video Benny shared on Instagram, he revealed that Davido had reached out before the wedding with a simple but spectacular request: to give his wife a watch worthy of the moment. And Benny delivered, literally.

But that wasn’t the only sparkle in the room. Benny was also the mastermind behind Chioma’s wedding ring — a breathtaking 10-carat GIA-certified F-colour oval diamond worth $950K USD. Another gift from Davido, and another reminder of the thought, love, and sheer grandeur he poured into making the day unforgettable.

Weddings are about love, commitment… and sometimes, gifts so fabulous they deserve their own standing ovation.Wouldn’t you agree?