Connect with us

Scoop Style

Davido Surprises Chioma with a $300K+ Richard Mille at Their Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Scoop Sweet Spot

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez Just Got Engaged — and Her Ring Is Breathtaking

Scoop

Obi Cubana, Liquorose, Adekunle Gold and More Attend Davido & Chioma’s Miami Wedding Celebration

Movies & TV Scoop

Ashionye Michelle Raccah Joins the Cast of Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Revelations" Marries Family Drama & Western Grit in RMD’s Latest Big-Screen Adventure | See the Premiere Looks

Events Scoop

BBNaija10 Week 2 Recap: Two Evictions, Plenty Drama & A Whole Lot of Sweat

Scoop

Ifubara Says Goodbye as the Second Big Brother Naija 10 Housemate Evicted Tonight

Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Chinedu Ikedieze-Inspired Outfit Brings Extra Style to Big Brother Naija’s First Eviction

Scoop Sweet Spot

Rahama Sadau Is Officially Married! See Her Beautiful & Intimate Nikkah Ceremony 

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Davido & Chioma’s Latest Prewedding Look Is Black Glamour at Its Finest

Scoop

Davido Surprises Chioma with a $300K+ Richard Mille at Their Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Davido surprised Chioma at their Miami wedding with a $300K Richard Mille watch and a dazzling $950K diamond ring.
Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Did we mention that Davido and Chioma’s Miami wedding was a perfect mix of glam, love, and a guest list that read like a constellation of stars? Well… what we didn’t tell you — and please forgive us for holding back — is that it also came with a jaw-dropping surprise from Davido to his bride.

Right in the middle of the celebrations, Chioma was gifted a $300K+ Richard Mille watch, hand-delivered by Benny Da Jeweler, the celebrity jeweller famed for adorning some of the world’s biggest stars with luxury timepieces and custom jewellery.

In a video Benny shared on Instagram, he revealed that Davido had reached out before the wedding with a simple but spectacular request: to give his wife a watch worthy of the moment. And Benny delivered, literally.

But that wasn’t the only sparkle in the room. Benny was also the mastermind behind Chioma’s wedding ring — a breathtaking 10-carat GIA-certified F-colour oval diamond worth $950K USD. Another gift from Davido, and another reminder of the thought, love, and sheer grandeur he poured into making the day unforgettable.

Weddings are about love, commitment… and sometimes, gifts so fabulous they deserve their own standing ovation.Wouldn’t you agree?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Benny The jeweler (@bennydajeweler)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php