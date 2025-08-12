Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez Just Got Engaged — and Her Ring Is Breathtaking

Scoop Style

Davido Surprises Chioma with a $300K+ Richard Mille at Their Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Scoop

Obi Cubana, Liquorose, Adekunle Gold and More Attend Davido & Chioma’s Miami Wedding Celebration

Movies & TV Scoop

Ashionye Michelle Raccah Joins the Cast of Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Revelations" Marries Family Drama & Western Grit in RMD’s Latest Big-Screen Adventure | See the Premiere Looks

Events Scoop

BBNaija10 Week 2 Recap: Two Evictions, Plenty Drama & A Whole Lot of Sweat

Scoop

Ifubara Says Goodbye as the Second Big Brother Naija 10 Housemate Evicted Tonight

Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Chinedu Ikedieze-Inspired Outfit Brings Extra Style to Big Brother Naija’s First Eviction

Scoop Sweet Spot

Rahama Sadau Is Officially Married! See Her Beautiful & Intimate Nikkah Ceremony 

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Davido & Chioma’s Latest Prewedding Look Is Black Glamour at Its Finest

Scoop

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez Just Got Engaged — and Her Ring Is Breathtaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are officially engaged, and her stunning diamond ring is as glamorous as their love story.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Did you hear? Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are taking their nine-year love story to the altar!

Georgina, 31, shared the happy news on Instagram with a simple but beautiful moment — her hand resting gently over Ronaldo’s, wearing a diamond ring that could only be described as unforgettable. Her caption read: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

It didn’t take long for the post to go viral. Within 40 minutes, more than a million people had liked it, with fans all over the world sending love and congratulations. And that ring! Jewellery experts estimate it’s worth over a million dollars and likely more than 10–15 carats.

Ronaldo, 40, first met Georgina back in Madrid when she was working at a Gucci store. A brief conversation that day eventually led to a second meeting at a fashion event, and the rest, as they say, is history. The couple have since built a life together, making their first official appearance at the Best FIFA Football Awards in 2017 and raising their beautiful family.

Now, nine years after that first meeting, the couple are ready to say I do.

See the stunning ring below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php