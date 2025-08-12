Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez Just Got Engaged — and Her Ring Is Breathtaking

Did you hear? Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are taking their nine-year love story to the altar!

Georgina, 31, shared the happy news on Instagram with a simple but beautiful moment — her hand resting gently over Ronaldo’s, wearing a diamond ring that could only be described as unforgettable. Her caption read: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

It didn’t take long for the post to go viral. Within 40 minutes, more than a million people had liked it, with fans all over the world sending love and congratulations. And that ring! Jewellery experts estimate it’s worth over a million dollars and likely more than 10–15 carats.

Ronaldo, 40, first met Georgina back in Madrid when she was working at a Gucci store. A brief conversation that day eventually led to a second meeting at a fashion event, and the rest, as they say, is history. The couple have since built a life together, making their first official appearance at the Best FIFA Football Awards in 2017 and raising their beautiful family.

Now, nine years after that first meeting, the couple are ready to say I do.

See the stunning ring below.