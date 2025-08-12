Tracy Makes History as First Female to Retain Head of House | #BNxBBNaija10

Did someone say goals? Tracy is on a roll, and the Big Brother Naija Ten Over Ten house is definitely feeling it. On Monday, she claimed the Head of House title for week 3, becoming the first female housemate this season to hold the crown again after winning the Sunday challenge.

Her latest victory came after a Sunday showdown packed with games that tested speed, focus, and accuracy. The housemates had to throw balls into baskets, toss rings into jars, pop balloons with darts, and balance balls on a board. It was competitive, but Tracy showed she’s got both skill and composure, outshining Jason Jae, Kaybobo, Mensan, and Denari in the final round.

She first clinched the crown on Sunday night, picking Kuture as her House Guest. Then on Monday, she successfully defended her title in the HOH challenge. That means another week of immunity and VIP spots around the house for her and Kuture.

For the HOH challenger task, Tracy selected Thelma, Ivater, Dede, Kuture, and Juoana to join her. Meanwhile, Isabella earned the less-coveted title of ‘Snail of the House’ for her slow performance, and will have to wear the funny HOH challenger costume all week, except during the pool sessions and Saturday night party.

Tracy’s win marks a significant moment this season. She first female housemate to reclaim the Head of House title and defend it under pressure. She first took the crown earlier in the season and has stayed strong since.

With Danboskid and Ibifubara recently evicted, and Sabrina leaving on medical grounds, 26 housemates remain in the running for the ₦150 million prize. The competition is heating up, but for now, Tracy leads the pack as Head of House for week 3.