Laughter, Blue Skies, and the Magic of Family: A Look Back at The Rock Funfest 2026

The Lagos sun was out in full force over Lekki this past Monday, but the real warmth wasn’t coming from the weather. It was coming from the thousands of people who gathered at the Rock Cathedral Annex for what turned out to be an unforgettable Resurrection Monday.

If you were anywhere near the grounds, you would know that The Rock Funfest 2026 wasn’t just another holiday event. It felt like a giant, vibrant community fair where the city finally slowed down to breathe and play.

The first thing you noticed when you walked in was the energy. To one side, a colorful skyline of Bouncing Castles and kids slides kept the little ones busy for hours, their laughter competing with the splashes coming from the swimming pool. It was the kind of pure, unfiltered joy that only a holiday Monday can bring.

For those looking for a different kind of vibe, the Singles Hangout was the place to be. It was a relaxed space filled with games and great conversation, making it easy for people to connect and unwind away from the usual Lagos hustle.

The air was thick with the delicious scent of street food drifting from the Vendor Exhibit Stands. From small chops to signature treats, the vendors were a huge hit, giving families a chance to sit together and refuel between activities. Whether it was the intense matches inside the Game Truck or the nostalgic whistle of the Train Rides, there was truly something for every corner of the family.

But beyond the attractions, there was a real sense of togetherness. You could see it in the parents chatting by the pool while their kids played safely, and you definitely felt it during the Raffle Draw. The excitement was through the roof as everyone waited to see who would take home the next big prize. It was also a beautiful reminder of the Hope Initiative, seeing so many sponsored children getting to dive into the fun and make their own memories.

As 5 PM rolled around and things started to wind down, nobody really seemed ready to head home. Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin captured the atmosphere perfectly, noting, “So it’s the D-Day, Fun Day 2026, Easter Resurrection, and it’s been fun, unending all day long”. Taking in the lively crowd, she added, “It’s getting to evening, but you can tell everything is still alive and bubbly”.

She was absolutely right. The pool was still shimmering, the last of the snacks were being enjoyed, and families walked back to their cars wearing the kind of smiles that only come after a day well-spent.

The Rock Funfest 2026 reminded us that sometimes the best way to celebrate is to simply gather, grab a plate of food, and watch the kids play. It was a beautiful day, and the memories made at the Annex this year are definitely going to stick around until we do it all again.

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