‘The Experience’ to hold its 15th Global Edition and it is Virtual this Year | December 11th

The Experience has been described as “the world’s largest gospel concert” and is arguably the largest gathering of worshippers on the African continent. The colossal concert, which averaged an attendance in the hundreds of thousands in preceding years, attracts music enthusiasts from all over the globe, gathering to worship God from dusk till dawn. Previous editions held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, Nigeria, with many more watching online, creating a digital footprint on all 7 continents of the world.

This year, on Friday, December 11, 2020 beginning at 21:00 hours West African Time (GMT+1), The Experience will hold exclusively online. It will also be debuting as a global edition and will be live-streamed simultaneously around the world on YouTube, Facebook, and other major digital platforms.

Despite restrictions imposed by the pandemic, this award-winning concert will uphold its standard of excellence and showcase amazing musical performances and goodwill messages by internationally recognized artists and icons, uniting under Christ’s banner to amplify the gospel and share His universal message of peace and goodwill to all.

The Experience – Global Edition will feature some new entrants to its outstanding line-up. From Australia – Hillsong United, Tasha Cobbs and Maverick City from the United States of America, from South Africa –The Cape town Philharmonic Choir, Sheldon Bangera from India, Matt Redman from the United Kingdom, and Sidney Mohede from Indonesia. There will also be guest appearances by global icons during the night.

Making a comeback to The Experience are other internationally acclaimed artistes including Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Don Moen, The Planetshakers, Donnie McClurkin, Chevelle Franklyn, Onos Ariyo, Sonnie Badu, Eben, Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, William McDowell, Ada, Nokwe the Poet and the host choir – The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir.

The Experience is hosted by Pastors Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Senior Pastors of The House On The Rock, who more than 15 years ago, envisioned it to serve as a platform where people from every nation, every continent, and every race can raise their hearts, hands, and voices together as one to God in unfettered praise.

