BellaNaija's Orunor Jiroma set to Host Solo Exhibition "Oyibo Juju and The Frames of My Mind" | Here's All You Need to Know

'The Experience' to hold its 15th Global Edition and it is Virtual this Year | December 11th

The 6th Pan African Annual Music Fashion Runway & Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Awards was a Success & We have Photos

TECNO wins the Beacon of ICT Award for 'Mobile Phone Brand of the Year' 🎉

Register to attend AGSTribe's 'Herconomy' Launch + Win an All Expense Paid Trip this Christmas 🎊

Call to Entry: Here's your Opportunity to get empowered in Dr Caise's 2-day Live Course on Personal Finance | Dec 6th -13th

#BNRSVP Events this December

Are you a Sneaker lover? Get ready for the First-ever 'SneakerFest' in Lagos | December 19th

#GOtvxLaycon: Abeokuta welcomed Laycon with hearty Cheers and we have Photos

The 2nd Edition of the DVT Business Summit & Skills Conference is here | Dec 1st -4th

4 hours ago

In case you haven’t heard, BellaNaija’s Creative Team Lead Orunor Jiroma is hosting his debut solo exhibition – Oyibo Juju and The Frames of My Mind – this December at Angels and Muse! And it’s free!

Oyibo Juju explores traditional African masks, while ‘The Frames of My Mind’ is a more personal dive into his daily thoughts.

“There is an increased consciousness as regards Africa, our art, our culture, and a lot of people are looking for ways to connect back; Oyibo Juju is my way of adding to the conversation.” Oghenerunor Jiroma.

The exhibition will be open to the public on December 12th and will be on view till the 13th of December, 2020. Come through!

Time: 1 PM.
Venue: 5, Sumbo Jibowu Street, Off Ribadu, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

