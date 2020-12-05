BellaNaija’s Orunor Jiroma set to Host Solo Exhibition “Oyibo Juju and The Frames of My Mind” | Here’s All You Need to Know

In case you haven’t heard, BellaNaija’s Creative Team Lead Orunor Jiroma is hosting his debut solo exhibition – Oyibo Juju and The Frames of My Mind – this December at Angels and Muse! And it’s free!

Oyibo Juju explores traditional African masks, while ‘The Frames of My Mind’ is a more personal dive into his daily thoughts.

“There is an increased consciousness as regards Africa, our art, our culture, and a lot of people are looking for ways to connect back; Oyibo Juju is my way of adding to the conversation.” Oghenerunor Jiroma.

The exhibition will be open to the public on December 12th and will be on view till the 13th of December, 2020. Come through!

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: 5, Sumbo Jibowu Street, Off Ribadu, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.