The 6th Pan African Annual Music Fashion Runway & Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Awards was a Success & We have Photos

The annual show was held at the COVID-19 compliant Wheatbaker Lagos in line with Lagos state health protocol. The pioneering platform was streamed live to a global audience for the first-ever Virtual (Hybrid) edition

Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR named “Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand” is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence: a celebration of our rich African cultural heritage.

The event was attended by 1st runner up BBNAIJA season 5: Dorathy Bachor, Prince Nelson Enwerem (Mr. Nigeria 2018) as special VIP guests of NMO Management, the founding organizers of MFR AND GCAA

With 35 international & Pan African runway supermodels & 11 Pan African designers MFR2020 FASHION DESIGNERS were:

1. Glee Premium

2. Anie’s Collection

3. USay By Tomi

4. Rafiat Clothing

5. Jurio Luti

6. Blingshiki

7. Joseph Ejiro

8. Cute-Saint Lagos

9. Skentele By Etti

10. Steve Ray Couture

11. Ade Bakare Couture

WURA SAMBA percussionist kicked off the program with a powerful opening solo musical drum performance set, echoing Afro Folklore traditional sounds reflecting Afrocentric foundations of the Music Fashion Runway platform brand.

We also had Music excellence from LoudNProudLive ‘One Sound’ Band with live artist performances from GBT Audition winners: Malcom Joshua and SQUI.

Xtacy performed a superb reggae set. Hyze of Musik (Afrobeat) & Brian Cox, a veteran international electric bass guitarist from St Lucia, Caribbean also performed a seamless eclectic Afro salsa set.

The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Awards #GCAA presentation program segment anchored by Wofai Samuel held as a separate segment during the Music Fashion Runway show program – an award presentation honoring industry trailblazers and pioneers recognizing their valuable contribution towards the growth in the creative industry.

2020 Award recipients: Silverbird Group; President/CEO, Guy Murray-Bruce accepted the Award on behalf of the organization. National Treasure Helen Prest Ajayi: Miss Nigeria, lawyer, and Philanthropist and Ade Bakare, veteran Nigerian international designer attended the event accepting awards presented by Ngozi Omambala MD/CEO, NMO Management Limited, founders & organizers of the Pan African Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement

A new Award category Music Fashion Runway #MFR Star Model Award 2020 was introduced to acknowledge the work of top international African models and their significant contribution to the fashion industry internationally.

Winners: MFR star Model Award 2020 (male/female)

1) Nelson Oghenekewe

2) Kemi Amusam

Both were runway models in the Pan African Music Fashion Runway 2020

The presentation was made by Ovo Ogufere, Creative Director, XA Model Agency (Nigeria).

Kemi Amusan also graced the front cover: #TAN The African Narrative Magazine: The official publication of Music Fashion Runway

The event was Streamed Live – opening the pioneering music and fashion platform to a global audience. Despite the challenges and unprecedented nature of 2020, as a tight team, we navigated the obstacles with strong teamwork, to produce a safe, first-class event of live music excellence showcasing the best in Afrocentric contemporary fashion, mixing established designers and international runway models. Our theme ‘bridging the equity divide for a brighter future in fashion and beyond’ facilitated through GBT AUDITIONS platform the NMO Management youth support and empowerment initiatives gave two aspiring models the opportunity of a lifetime to walk Music Fashion Runway.

The #MFR event MC/host was Winfrey Okolo (Former MBGN Tourism).

The GBT #MFR2020 Model Search was powered by NMO Management and PR, supported by Silverbird Tv.

Model search Winners: Franklyn Ogu and Duru Esther were phenomenal on the runway. We wish them the best in their modeling careers going forward.

We thank our partners, sponsors, team, and friends for their priceless support and welcome new ones moving forward. Wheatbaker Lagos, Silverbird Group, Model of Africa (Ovo Ogufere), Rhythm FM, BellaNaija, Chris Ubosi (Megalectrics) & Beat 99.9FM, BLACKSATINO, Punch Newspapers, Ladong Make-up, LASAA, TAN Magazine, LoudNProudLive, Alex Unusual, One Nite Live & Unplugged, NMO Management, founder/organizers of Pan African Music Fashion Runway.

