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The #SMEARIT Campaign Ignites Nationwide Advocacy For Cervical Cancer Prevention And Early Detection

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The EMAC Cervical Cancer Foundation, in collaboration with its partners, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the 2026 #SMEARIT Campaign. Running from 26 January through 4 February, the initiative reached its peak on World Cancer Day, mobilising thousands of women and allies across Nigeria in a powerful visual movement to combat
one of the most preventable yet deadly diseases affecting women today.

The #SMEARIT Campaign, a signature initiative of the EMAC Cervical Cancer Foundation, the social impact arm of ELOY and Exquisite Magazine, utilises a bold and unconventional symbol of advocacy: smearing lipstick across the face. This striking visual serves as a conversation starter, symbolising the “smear” test (Pap smear) and empowering women to take control of their health without fear or stigma.


Driving National Impact

Throughout the campaign period, participants shared photos and videos across social media platforms, transforming personal digital spaces into advocacy hubs. These stories highlighted the critical importance of regular screenings, HPV vaccinations, and the life-saving potential of early detection.

Cervical cancer remains a significant health challenge in Nigeria, yet with timely intervention, it is almost entirely preventable. The #SMEARIT movement seeks to bridge the gap between medical information and community action by making the conversation accessible, visual and urgent.

Strategic Partnerships

The 2026 campaign’s reach was significantly amplified through the support of esteemed media and advocacy partners, including BellaNaija and the Raising Women Initiative. Their collaboration ensured that the
message of prevention reached diverse demographics, from urban centres to grassroots communities, sparking meaningful dialogue around proactive
healthcare.


A Commitment Beyond the Campaign

“Cervical cancer should not be a death sentence in 2026,” says the EMAC Foundation leadership. “Through #SMEARIT, we are not just raising
awareness; we are building a culture of prevention.

When a woman smears her lipstick, she is making a public pledge to herself and her community that health comes first.”

The EMAC Cervical Cancer Foundation remains dedicated to providing year-round education and resources to empower women with the knowledge
needed to stay cancer-free.



About EMAC Cervical Cancer Foundation

The EMAC Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing the incidence of cervical cancer in Nigeria. As a sister company to the ELOY Awards and Exquisite Magazine, EMAC leverages media, advocacy, and community outreach to provide women with the information and tools necessary for early detection and prevention.

For Media Inquiries, Interviews, or More Information, send an Email here or visit the Website.

Social Media: @EMACFoundation | #SMEARIT2026

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for #SMEARIT Campaign 

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