Get Ready to Experience the Gordon’s Playground: Gin-Spired Launch of the New Sunset Orange and Pink Berry Flavored Gin

GIN lovers prepare yourselves – Gordon’s Sunset Orange and Pink Berry is here.

Following the success of its hugely popular Gordon’s Moringa, Guinness Nigeria has introduced Gordon’s Pink Berry and Gordon’s Sunset Orange. These variants packed with berries, citrus and juniper flavours are exciting options for people seeking new ways to enjoy their favourite G&T cocktails.

The new variants will be unveiled with Gordon’s Playground, a gin-spired launch experience on Saturday, October 22nd, at La Madisson, Oniru. The event will feature an exciting assortment of the finest Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange G&T serves, with spirited performances by Reekado Banks, Ladipoe, DJ Consequence, DJ Anonymous, DJ Davesound, Sheye Banks and Pearl Cardy.

For a chance to win an invite to the launch experience, register here. Keep up with Gordon’s by following @gordonsmoringa on Instagram and look out for the hashtag #ShallWe on social media.

Drink Responsibly. 18+

Sponsored Content