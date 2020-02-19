Greensprings School is offering a Massive Discount on Tuition Fees to Celebrate its 35th Anniversary 🎉

Greensprings School is 35 years old! The school clocked this milestone age on the 21st of January, 2020, and is celebrating this anniversary by offering a massive 20% discount on tuition fees at the preschool level. Speaking on why the school has chosen to offer this discount, Lai Koiki, the founder of the school said “although we now have elementary, secondary and IB Diploma categories, Greensprings actually started as a pre-school in 1985. We are also extremely passionate about the foundation of every child because we understand the importance of early childhood education”.

The curriculum used in the Greensprings preschool is Montessori Method, and the school is one of only 2 schools in Nigeria that’s certified by Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (MACTE), USA – the international body that is responsible for the accreditation of Montessori schools.

Greensprings School adopted the Montessori Method for early childhood education, due to its effectiveness in activating all the senses of a child. At Greensprings School, pupils are guided by experienced tutors who work assiduously to bring out the best in every child, focusing these main areas; Practical Life Exercises, which helps children develop confidence and self-control; Sensorial Education, this refines the five senses; Numeracy, this gives children the opportunity to familiarize with basic mathematical calculations; Literacy, this helps a child to develop writing, reading, and oral skills; and Cultural Subjects, deals with exploration and appreciation of nature.

The Greensprings preschool caters for children from age 3 months to 5 years in a conducive learning environment. It is a safe and secure environment for children to learn and play. The 20% discount is valid for the 2019/2020 session (September 2019 – June 2020) and everyone is welcome to take advantage of this opportunity to join this amazing community.

Click on this link to get more information or visit the website.

You can also pick-up an application form at any of our campuses in the following locations:

Anthony Campus: 32 Olatunde Ayoola Avenue, Anthony Lagos Lekki Campus: Km 40 Lekki/Epe Expressway, Awoyaya, Lagos. Ikoyi Campus: 12A Reeve Road, off Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos.

Anthos House (Special Needs School): 1, Platinum Way, Opposite Jakande First Gate, Lekki Phase II, Lagos, Nigeria.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content