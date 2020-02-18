It was Nothing less than Fun at the Launch of Huggies® New Nappy Pants ‘Party in the Park’ Event

The Huggies® Nappy Pants range has been launched into the Nigerian market. The launch took place on Saturday, February 1st 2020, at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Ikeja Lagos with a heavily attended experiential open-air event hosted by popular actor and comedian, EmmaOMG.

The event was appropriately themed around movement, taking a cue from the flexibility that Huggies® Nappy Pants gives to active babies. It was motion, fun and laughter all the way as mums and their children had loads of games, activities, competitions, raffle draws and lots more. The active toddlers were not left out as they showed their moves on the dance floor. There was also lots to eat and drink with fantastic giveaways for all attendees. It was definitely the perfect outing for a family with young children.

Huggies® Nappy Pants are designed to fit like real underwear, with a soft stretchy breathable waistband. It’s no wonder that 9 out of 10 mums recommend it for comfort The product comes in Sizes 3 to 6, and is suitable for active babies from 3 months, up till potty training ends.

The new Huggies® Nappy Pants can be found in stores and supermarkets around you nationwide.

