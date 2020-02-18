Connect with us

Promotions

It was Nothing less than Fun at the Launch of Huggies® New Nappy Pants 'Party in the Park' Event

Promotions

5 Couples had the Best Valentine's Day Treat Courtesy Infinix Mobility & Swarovski Jewel Shop 💃🏽

Promotions

Here's a Chance to win BIG this Valentine Season in the #myindomiemylove Promo

Promotions

Treat yourself to a Special Discount from Herbal Pro’s ‘EZ Slim’ this Season

Promotions

There's More to Know about Zori Makama, the Brilliant Creator Behind the 'Zori Makama' Fashion Brand | Read

Promotions

The Wait is Over! We present to you the Campus Winners of the Tecno Spark 4 Talent Hunt 2020

Promotions

#JoinThePact: This Valentine, Love Right & Pledge to Stay Alive - Never Drink + Drive

Promotions

It’s the Club Quilox Valentine weekend " Red Night party & Valentine's special with Omashola

Promotions

Out of 4 Contestants, 1 Couple wins an All-Expense Paid Wedding Reception in the TECNO Blue Valentine Campaign

Promotions

Access Bank shows Love to its Customers this Valentine with the #ItsaLoveThing4.0 Campaign

Promotions

It was Nothing less than Fun at the Launch of Huggies® New Nappy Pants ‘Party in the Park’ Event

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Huggies® Nappy Pants range has been launched into the Nigerian market. The launch took place on Saturday, February 1st 2020, at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Ikeja Lagos with a heavily attended experiential open-air event hosted by popular actor and comedian, EmmaOMG.

The event was appropriately themed around movement, taking a cue from the flexibility that Huggies® Nappy Pants gives to active babies. It was motion, fun and laughter all the way as mums and their children had loads of games, activities, competitions, raffle draws and lots more. The active toddlers were not left out as they showed their moves on the dance floor. There was also lots to eat and drink with fantastic giveaways for all attendees. It was definitely the perfect outing for a family with young children.

Huggies® Nappy Pants are designed to fit like real underwear, with a soft stretchy breathable waistband. It’s no wonder that 9 out of 10 mums recommend it for comfort The product comes in Sizes 3 to 6, and is suitable for active babies from 3 months, up till potty training ends.

The new Huggies® Nappy Pants can be found in stores and supermarkets around you nationwide.

Check out the fun photos below:

 

———————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

BN Prose: Tkum by Grace Ogor

Martha Martins: Dismantling the Culture of Shame

Emma Uchendu: 3 Tips To Help Small Business Owners Get Paid Faster

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Advertisement
css.php