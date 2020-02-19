Awesome Treasures Foundation hosts 2nd Edition of Youth Summit to create Awareness on Transformational Leadership

The second edition of the Awesome Youth Summit (after the AWESOME REBOOT last year) held on the 26th of January 2020. It took place at the AGIP Hall of the MUSON Center and saw attendees come in from all over Lagos, with designated buses dropping hundreds of attendees from select locations. The summit registered over one thousand youth and leaders in attendance and was truly a date with destiny for the participants.

Ministering to a brimming hall, and overflow, Dare Justified blazed the stage with an electrifying praise and worship session. Life transforming testimonies were shared, and others greatly encouraged to seize and make the best use of their lives, by being impactful in their generation.

The interactive session was hosted by Arch. Olajumoke Adenowo, alongside a topnotch panel of leaders; Jimi Tewe (Career and Executive Coach, CEO at the Jimi Tewe Company), Tola Odeyemi (Public Policy Manager, West Africa at Uber Technologies), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel (GM, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA)), Tonye Isokariari (Director, Government Relations and Advisory, ACIOE Associates).

The discourse was riveting, seeing the full participation of the eager audience, questions abounded, and many were exposed to doing leadership the right way. There was a call on the pillars of society to establish proper leadership fundamentals, and the light was shone on the role of the parent/family in building a solid leadership foundation.

The momentum of the meeting moved to another altitude of power during the word ministration by the convener, Arc. Olajumoke Adenowo. The precision and the potency of the delivery of the word was the hallmark of the meeting, and the power of God was manifested with diverse impartation on the lives of participants.

Testimonies and feedback pouring in from the summit, show lives have been changed and leaders raised through this landmark summit. The summit was hosted and sponsored by Awesome Treasures Foundation.

See photos below.

