Here's how to win a Weekend Getaway in Dubai or Lagos by watching your Favorite Show, Ultimate Love on GOtv/DStv

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ultimate Love show

As viewers from across Africa follow the journey of singles in search of lifelong love on the latest romantic reality TV show – Ultimate Love, MultiChoice Nigeria is giving 25 couples a chance to win the ultimate experience with an all-expense paid weekend getaway to Dubai or a stay in a prestigious hotel in Lagos plus a cash prize of N200,000!

The Ultimate Love Couple’s Experience offer is valid from Monday, February 17th till Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 and open to customers on DStv and GOtv.

Looking to get away with your loved one for that much-needed relaxation? All you need do to qualify is to simply reconnect or pay for your DStv or GOtv subscription. The offer is valid for payments made between Monday, February 17th and Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 and is open to residents in Nigeria only. Visit DStv or GOtv and download the MyDStv app or MyGOtv app from your app store to reconnect or switch your packages.

Lucky couples will emerge through a weekly raffle draw and announced during the live Nomination and Check-out Show on Sundays at 7:30 PM on Africa Magic channels.

To find out more about this amazing offer, log on the website and follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #UltimateLoveNg.

Keep up with the show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages as well as to customers on GOtv Max and JOLLI packages.

Ts & Cs Apply.

Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

