Connect with us

Events Promotions

We've got more 'Deets' from the Launch of ‘IDÔLE by Lancôme’ + Spot your faves 😍

Events Music Scoop

Burna Boy was an AFRICAN GIANT at the BRIT Awards 2020

Events

33 Photos from the BRIT Awards That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Events

MTN Pulse Campus Invasion at UNIBEN was Edgy & Fun on Every Level! Here's the Scoop

Events

The Big Birthday Bash treated Celebrities & Guests born in January to an Amazing Partayyy + February is Next in Line 🎉

Events Music

Here's What Went Down at "YouTube Music Excellence Brunch" in London + The Naija Stars That Repped

Events Movies & TV

Spotted: Daniel Kaluuya, Melina Matsoukas, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid at the Lagos Premiere of "Queen and Slim"

Events

All the Celebrities Spotted at the 69th NBA All-Star Game

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Everyone came looking like a BOSS for the Premiere of Inkblot's "Who's The Boss"

Events

Funke & JJC Bello, Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli will grace the EbonyLife Place’s #ValentineLoveFest & you shouldn’t be Left Out

Events

We’ve got more ‘Deets’ from the Launch of ‘IDÔLE by Lancôme’ + Spot your faves 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 mins ago

 on

We had previously brought you a first coverage of the exclusive, fun, well attended Idôle launch party, Click here.
Here’s bringing you more interesting photos from inside the event held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 with all the scoop on influencers, fashionistas and some of the most recognized millennials in fashion, beauty and lifestyle that gathered at Rue80 in Victoria Island to officially launch the worlds thinnest fragrance- Idôle by Lancôme.

After the cheerful MC Tomike Adeoye welcomed guests and gave a brief overview of the fragrance, she introduced Suzie Meyer, Lancôme Product Manager, new markets who shared inspiring videos showcasing Zendaya and other young powerhouses with the audience and spoke about how Lancôme is passionate about empowering young women who are flouting normalcy and redefining success.

Ore Ogunbiyi (@oreogunbiyi), Chidera Udeh (@queendarerah), Stephanie Moka (@stephaniemoka)

 

Ore Ogunbiyi (@oreogunbiyi), Chidera Udeh (@queendarerah), Stephanie Moka (@stephaniemoka)

Suzie proceeded to unveil Ore Ogunbiyi, Special Adviser & Speech Writer to the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chidera Udeh, Elite Nigeria Model & multi-award winner, and Stephanie Moka, YouTuber and influencer as the local partners of Idôle as they iconize, inspire, impress and embody the values and objectives of Lancôme’s latest fragrance.

Suzie Meyer

Hazem Zahrouni, Retail & Education Manager L’Oréal Luxe talked about the inspiration behind Idôle, and the three female perfumers, Shyamala Maisondieu, Adriana Medina, and Nadège Le Garlantezec, who selected sustainably sourced Isparta Rose petal essence from Turkey, Centifolia rose, bergamot, accords of pear, and India jasmine grandiflorum for the blend, and concluded his presentation by giving 3 lucky guests the opportunity to win bottles of the fragrance.

Hazem Zahrouni

Guests at the event included Powede Awujo, Dodos Uvieghara, Angel Obasi, Tosan Wiltshire, Denola Grey, Zainab Balogun Nwachukwu amongst others.

Powede Awujo (@powedeawujo) & Zainab Balogun Nwachukwu (@zainabbalogun)

 

Dodos Uvieghara (@iamdodos_style) & Denola Grey (@denolagrey)

 

Ladi Onalaja (@ladionalaja), Blanco (@bayblanco) & Tosan Wiltshire (@tosanwilts)

 

Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur), Segun Johnson (@frontiershouseofstyle) & Onyii Bekeh (@onyiibekeh)

Other attractions on the rooftop included a perfume bar where the fragrance was displayed for guests to purchase, an engraver to personalize guests bottles, and guests danced the night away to the tune of award-winning prominent House music DJ Oluwabruce.

Idôle is now available for purchase at Essenza, Montaigne Place and Spar nationwide.

#LancomeNigeria #WeAreTheFuture #IdoleByLancome

 

 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

BN Prose: Tkum by Grace Ogor

Martha Martins: Dismantling the Culture of Shame

Emma Uchendu: 3 Tips To Help Small Business Owners Get Paid Faster

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Advertisement
css.php