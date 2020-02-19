We’ve got more ‘Deets’ from the Launch of ‘IDÔLE by Lancôme’ + Spot your faves 😍

We had previously brought you a first coverage of the exclusive, fun, well attended Idôle launch party, Click here.

Here’s bringing you more interesting photos from inside the event held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 with all the scoop on influencers, fashionistas and some of the most recognized millennials in fashion, beauty and lifestyle that gathered at Rue80 in Victoria Island to officially launch the worlds thinnest fragrance- Idôle by Lancôme.

After the cheerful MC Tomike Adeoye welcomed guests and gave a brief overview of the fragrance, she introduced Suzie Meyer, Lancôme Product Manager, new markets who shared inspiring videos showcasing Zendaya and other young powerhouses with the audience and spoke about how Lancôme is passionate about empowering young women who are flouting normalcy and redefining success.

Suzie proceeded to unveil Ore Ogunbiyi, Special Adviser & Speech Writer to the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chidera Udeh, Elite Nigeria Model & multi-award winner, and Stephanie Moka, YouTuber and influencer as the local partners of Idôle as they iconize, inspire, impress and embody the values and objectives of Lancôme’s latest fragrance.

Hazem Zahrouni, Retail & Education Manager L’Oréal Luxe talked about the inspiration behind Idôle, and the three female perfumers, Shyamala Maisondieu, Adriana Medina, and Nadège Le Garlantezec, who selected sustainably sourced Isparta Rose petal essence from Turkey, Centifolia rose, bergamot, accords of pear, and India jasmine grandiflorum for the blend, and concluded his presentation by giving 3 lucky guests the opportunity to win bottles of the fragrance.

Guests at the event included Powede Awujo, Dodos Uvieghara, Angel Obasi, Tosan Wiltshire, Denola Grey, Zainab Balogun Nwachukwu amongst others.

Other attractions on the rooftop included a perfume bar where the fragrance was displayed for guests to purchase, an engraver to personalize guests bottles, and guests danced the night away to the tune of award-winning prominent House music DJ Oluwabruce.

Idôle is now available for purchase at Essenza, Montaigne Place and Spar nationwide.

