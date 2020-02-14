Nigerian Millennials turned up for the Launch of the World’s First Thinnest Fragrance ‘IDÔLE by Lancôme’ & It was a Vibe

Following Lancôme‘s international launches in Paris, New York, Dubai amongst others. The French leader in cosmetics continues to raise the bar in the Nigerian market with the official launch of its new fragrance, IDÔLE.

The brand hosted millennials ranging from influencers, models, socialites, and style icons to an exclusive vibrant, colorful event at Rue80 in Victoria Island. Fronted by Zendaya Coleman, the scent is inspired by this new generation of women with a name that reflects the strength of this cohort and a flacon designed for travel.

The bubbly MC, Tomike Adeoye welcomed guests, and gave a brief overview of the fragrance before introducing Lancôme’s product manager, Suzie Meyer. Suzie shared inspiring videos showcasing Zendaya and other young power houses with the audience and spoke about how Lancôme is passionate about empowering young women who are flouting normalcy and readdressing success.

Suzie proceeded to unveil Ore Ogunbiyi who is a special adviser and speech writer to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chidera Udeh, the winner of SisiOge 2018, top model, & multi award winner, and Stephanie Moka, a YouTuber and influencer as the local partners of Idôle who will iconize, inspire, impress and embody the values and objectives of Lancôme’s latest fragrance.

The Retail & Education Manager of L’Oréal, LuxeHazem Zahrouni talked about the inspiration behind Idôle, and the three female perfumers, Shyamala Maisondieu, Adriana Medina, and Nadège Le Garlantezec, who selected sustainably sourced Isparta Rose petal essence from Turkey, Centifolia rose, bergamot, accords of pear, and India jasmine grandiflorum for the blend, and concluded his presentation by giving 3 lucky guests the opportunity to win bottles of the fragrance.

Describing the fragrance and its brand story, Paris based Global President of Lancôme, François Lehmann explains “The new generation is questioning the status quo, breaking free from tradition and redefining the meaning of success. Collective and beneficial for all women, this new confidence is inciting them to raise the bar a little higher every time.”

Vanessa Azar, the head of L’Oréal Luxe West Africa added “Collaborative initiatives with local industry leaders enhance the vision of luxury in Africa which is right for business and an honorable thing to do.”

Other attractions on the rooftop included a perfume bar where the fragrance was displayed for guests to purchase, an engraver to personalize guests bottles, and guests danced the night away to the tune of award winning prominent house music, DJ Oluwabruce.

Idôle is now available for purchase at Essenza, Montaigne Place and Spar nationwide.

#LancomeNigeria #WeAreTheFuture #IdoleByLancome

