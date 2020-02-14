6 Couples will be taking a Break & loving up with a Free ‘Dinner Date for 2′ & Home Makeover Courtesy Morning Fresh

Connect with us

A lot of time and effort goes into keeping the home clean and organized. But sometimes, this can cut into the quality time spent with our loved ones. In this season of love, Morning Fresh, the number 1 dishwashing liquid in Nigeria, will be rewarding six lucky couples with a love time out!

Take a much-needed break and treat yourself and loved one to a delightful experience in the Morning Fresh ‘Save Time and Love More’ Campaign.

To win an all-expense paid dinner date for two and a complete home makeover from Morning Fresh this Valentine, all you need to do is;
Follow all Morning Fresh social media pages.

  • Buy any of the Morning Fresh 1-Litre variants from a store near you.
  • Record a 1-minute video of yourself with the Morning Fresh bottle, telling us how Morning Fresh has helped you save time in this season of love.
  • Nominate that person you’ll love to spend this Valentine with.
  • Upload video on your social media pages, using the hashtag #MorningFreshLoveMore

As a brand, Morning Fresh is committed to empowering every Nigerian by bringing value to their homes, while helping them to do more. Make this Valentine an unforgettable one.

Save time and love more with the superior grease cutting power of Morning Fresh!

All entries close on February 29. Terms and conditions apply.

To be a part of the conversation, follow our social media pages;

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

