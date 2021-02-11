Connect with us

Morning Fresh launches its Search for the Best Nigerian Dish with a Special 3rd Edition

Register to join Techuncode, Hub One & Wellvis on this Conversation on the Future of Healthcare | February 12th

Join the 360 Hub & Techuncode on this insightful Conversation on 'Equity for all – The role of Youths and Women' | February 13th

Register to attend GoDo's Ehingbeti 2021 Hub Activation | February 16th -18th

Join the Conversation on Agricultural Potential & Food Security hosted by Techuncode and Plus Innovation Hub ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Register to join Techuncode & Ingressive Capital to drive Discussions #ForAGreaterLagos ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Techuncode & Cedar Stem Hub partners to help you discover the dynamics of Youth Internship ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

ISN Products Nigeria is rewarding Medical Laboratory Scientists, the Unsung Heroes in the Healthcare Sector in Nigeria

African Women on Board (AWB) Launches Safety in Workplace Podcast Series 'She Thrives'

The Cuppy Foundation in partnership with "Save The Children" announces 'The Gold Dust Conference' | February 11th

In this year’s special edition of Morning Fresh ‘FOOD E GOOD O’ hosted by Tolani @diaryofakitchenlover, we tied it to the SFNBD campaign, which creates a platform for individuals to showcase the beautiful varieties that Nigerian dishes have to offer. There was a lot of fun and engagement as we witnessed the excitement, tears, and happiness on the faces of the contestants in the just concluded Morning Fresh SFNBD. 

The competition was broken into three top categories namely: Team Spicy, Team True Heritage, and Team Crispy with each team having two contestants.

The first team, Team Spicy, had the contestants preparing Nigerian Jollof Rice and Coconut Concoction Rice. Although both meals were really delicious, based on the taste and plating of her food, Okan took home the grand prize of a standard gas cooker while Jojo went home with a juice extractor and a blender.

The second team-Team True Heritage prepared Ogbono Soup and Efo Riro with Eba. Ada’s Eforiro won based on the lively colors, taste and presentation of her food. While Ada went home with the grand prize of a gas cooker, Elozino who prepared Ogbono soup went home with a Juicer & blender for her efforts.

Finally yet importantly is Team Crispy, who cooked Sweet Potato Porridge and Yam Porridge.
Based on the distinctive taste and accompanying condiments in her sweet potato porridge, Bridget won the grand prize of a gas cooker while Tolani who prepared Yam porridge went home with the juice extractor and blender.

Morning Fresh as a brand is committed to making its consumers winners even in the kitchen, and that’s why we ensure a superior product offering that Washes 50% More vs regular dishwashing liquid!

To discover a whole new exciting experience with Morning Fresh, you can check us out on Instagram, Facebook, and TwitterMorning Fresh

