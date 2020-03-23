Morning Fresh revamps its Look, Now with a New Cap and Double Protective Seal

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Morning Fresh revamps its Look

Caring for the kitchen is a continuous job and that’s why it’s important to use the right kind of dishwashing liquid. Over the years, Morning Fresh, the number one dishwashing liquid in Nigeria, has evolved, constantly seeking better ways to serve its customers through its superior grease-cutting power and user-friendly look. 

However, a growing concern about the level of fake, sub-standard products in the market-led Morning Fresh to proffer a solution to ensure the 100% authentic quality of its products, and this has led to the development of a new, improved packaging.

Introducing the Morning Fresh X-Power pack, now with an improved cap and double protective seal. This new pack was produced in line with the global environmental need for an eco-friendly bottle, thus making it a healthier choice for consumers and the environment.

In response to consumer feedback, the double protective seal was designed to prevent faking, eliminate the presence of adulterated Morning Fresh products in the market and prevent the spillage of content during transit. This has been solved with the tamper indication on the top and bottom seal of the pack, which serves as a way to indicate if the product has been tampered with. 

Available in the Original, Zesty Lemon and Antibacterial Variants, the Morning Fresh X-Power Pack is still the same premium quality and superior grease cutting power in one drop that is tough on grease stains and gentle on the hands.

Morning Fresh is the brand that listens and true to its word, is committed to empowering every Nigerian through its superior grease-cutting performance that gives them that extra power to wash more with ease.

The new Eco-friendly pack is available in 3 variants and in 1000ml & 450ml pack sizes.

To continue the conversation, follow our social media pages;

Website: morningfresh.com.ng 

Facebook: Morning Fresh Nigeria

Twitter: @MorningFreshNG

Instagram: @MorningFreshNG
