EbonyLife Place closed to ensure Public Safety due to #COVID19

Due to the elevation of COVID-19 to pandemic status, EbonyLife Place closed to the public on Thursday, March 19th, 2020. In compliance with public health and safety advice, management of the resort moved quickly to ensure guest safety.

Prior to this move, the resort had been prioritising the safety and security of guests and staff, by maintaining the highest standards in cleanliness and hygiene. However, following the declaration by the World Health Organisation that COVID-19 had become a global pandemic, closure became inevitable. The facilities at the resort that are now closed include the following:

White Orchid Hotel

EbonyLife Cinemas

Popina fine-dining restaurant

Turaka rooftop lounge

The Wrap poolside bar

All VIP lounges

Although saddened by the closure, CEO Mo Abudu is already looking forward to when life returns to normal. “This is uncharted territory but the safety of our staff and guests is our priority. Once we are able to reopen, we can offer guests relatively safer environments, as research shows that people are more likely to remain safe from infection in smaller, more controlled spaces. EbonyLife Place has just 19 rooms in its hotel, with smaller, secluded spaces in our VIP lounges, restaurants and movie theatres available for exclusive group bookings at preferential rates.

“In the meantime, we encourage everyone to follow expert advice on hygiene and social distancing until we see you again.”

EbonyLife Place is located at 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. For more information contact us on +234 906 800 0006.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content

