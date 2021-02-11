Connect with us

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend - Valentine's Special Edition

Morning Fresh launches its Search for the Best Nigerian Dish with a Special 3rd Edition

Register to join Techuncode, Hub One & Wellvis on this Conversation on the Future of Healthcare | February 12th

Join the 360 Hub & Techuncode on this insightful Conversation on 'Equity for all – The role of Youths and Women' | February 13th

Register to attend GoDo's Ehingbeti 2021 Hub Activation | February 16th -18th

Join the Conversation on Agricultural Potential & Food Security hosted by Techuncode and Plus Innovation Hub ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Register to join Techuncode & Ingressive Capital to drive Discussions #ForAGreaterLagos ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Techuncode & Cedar Stem Hub partners to help you discover the dynamics of Youth Internship ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

ISN Products Nigeria is rewarding Medical Laboratory Scientists, the Unsung Heroes in the Healthcare Sector in Nigeria

African Women on Board (AWB) Launches Safety in Workplace Podcast Series 'She Thrives'

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s time for another edition of Events this Weekend.

This is a special Valentine edition, so scroll through to see all the events happening this weekend.

For all the events happening near you, be sure to follow @bnrsvp on Instagram.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Friday Night Party

Come party with DJ Kaywise and Larry Gaga this weekend.

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 7 PM
Venue: De Latinos (D’ Club), 17 BCA Road Umuahia, Abia state.

ALS Open Mic Night+

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Zoom Meeting ID: 212 850 6825 (Password: ALS)

Games Night

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Statement Hotel, 1002 First Avenue, Central Business District, Abuja.

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Friday Dance Fever

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Alibro Atrium, 32, Ekukinam Street, Utako. Abuja
RSVP: @krump_studios

Lagos Shopping Festival

Date: Friday, February 12 – Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 8 AM
Venue: Mattis Brass Mall, Beside Osapa London Estate, Jakande, Lekki Lagos.

Escape 3.0: Val Silent Disco Experience

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: La’Vee Restaurant, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: 090905050088 | 0804050088

The Love Below

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: H Factor, Moloney Street, Lagos.

Social Painting & Candle Pouring

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Time: 1 PM
Venue: The Backyard Bar & Grill, Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Lagos.
RSVP: 0907700 2000/5000

Orange Naija Rockstar

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The Backyard Bar & Grill, Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Lagos.
RSVP: 09077002000/5000

Waterside Wild Camp Night

Enjoy your weekend camping out for 12,000 per couple. It comes with everything listed here, games, food and booze.

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
RSVP: Outdoornigeria

Pre Valentine Day Seduction

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08106861192

Valentine Silent Disco

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Venue: 3, Dar Es Salam Close, Off Dar Es Salam Street Wuse 2, Abuja.

Valentine Games Night

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1 Lagos.
RSVP: 08188844991 Or 012298844

Sip & Paint Hangout Valentine Edition

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Venue: The Crafts Village Studio, 25, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.

 Valentine in Lagos

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Venue: Loving Lagos Beach Resort, Okun, Ajah Lagos.
RSVP: 07012057607

Wave Party – Valentine Edition

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: Xovar, 19b, Sabitex Hotel road, Lekki Peninsula 2, Lagos.
RSVP: 09052160046 or 09036424460

Singles Connect

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: 0908880007 | [email protected] or @wavebeachlagos

Romantic Live band 

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Valor cafe, City Park, Ahmadu Bello Way. Abuja.
RSVP: 09099275576 or 07060412195

XOXO Resent Valentine Day Special

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: No 5, Lobito Crescent Wuse 2 Abuja.
RSVP: 08065701846

House of Cheaters (Sunday Groove)

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
RSVP: 081145154912 or 07060651727

The Garden Dinner

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Venue: The Corner, Lagos.

Picnic & A Movie

Valentine’s day movie night popup for just 2K

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Nakenoh’s Boulevard, Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi.
RSVP: 07069117347 | secretcinemalagos

Heat with Your Heart

Noir Lagos has curated for you the best, one of a kind Valentine’s Day special partnered with Moet & Chandon Champagne. You get a 4-course meal, a live pianist and a DJ.

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Noir Lagos, 4A, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: email [email protected] or 09080666687

Valentine’s Day Dinner with Chef Gavin Blaauw 

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Ebonylife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 0802850788

Love is Being Stupid Together!

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: The Emperors Restaurant, 32, Olaogun Agbaje Street, Off Adeola Odeku, VI.
RSVP: Debo shokunbi

Fun on the Beach

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Kodo Beach House, Eleko.
RSVP: [email protected] OR 08143207147

