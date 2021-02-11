Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend – Valentine’s Special Edition
***
Friday Night Party
Come party with DJ Kaywise and Larry Gaga this weekend.
Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 7 PM
Venue: De Latinos (D’ Club), 17 BCA Road Umuahia, Abia state.
ALS Open Mic Night+
Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Zoom Meeting ID: 212 850 6825 (Password: ALS)
Games Night
Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Statement Hotel, 1002 First Avenue, Central Business District, Abuja.
Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy
Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Friday Dance Fever
Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Alibro Atrium, 32, Ekukinam Street, Utako. Abuja
RSVP: @krump_studios
Lagos Shopping Festival
Date: Friday, February 12 – Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 8 AM
Venue: Mattis Brass Mall, Beside Osapa London Estate, Jakande, Lekki Lagos.
Escape 3.0: Val Silent Disco Experience
Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: La’Vee Restaurant, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: 090905050088 | 0804050088
The Love Below
Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: H Factor, Moloney Street, Lagos.
Social Painting & Candle Pouring
Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Time: 1 PM
Venue: The Backyard Bar & Grill, Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Lagos.
RSVP: 0907700 2000/5000
Orange Naija Rockstar
Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The Backyard Bar & Grill, Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Lagos.
RSVP: 09077002000/5000
Waterside Wild Camp Night
Enjoy your weekend camping out for 12,000 per couple. It comes with everything listed here, games, food and booze.
Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
RSVP: Outdoornigeria
Pre Valentine Day Seduction
Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08106861192
Valentine Silent Disco
Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Venue: 3, Dar Es Salam Close, Off Dar Es Salam Street Wuse 2, Abuja.
Valentine Games Night
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1 Lagos.
RSVP: 08188844991 Or 012298844
Sip & Paint Hangout Valentine Edition
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Venue: The Crafts Village Studio, 25, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.
Valentine in Lagos
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Venue: Loving Lagos Beach Resort, Okun, Ajah Lagos.
RSVP: 07012057607
Wave Party – Valentine Edition
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: Xovar, 19b, Sabitex Hotel road, Lekki Peninsula 2, Lagos.
RSVP: 09052160046 or 09036424460
Singles Connect
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: 0908880007 | [email protected] or @wavebeachlagos
Romantic Live band
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Valor cafe, City Park, Ahmadu Bello Way. Abuja.
RSVP: 09099275576 or 07060412195
XOXO Resent Valentine Day Special
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: No 5, Lobito Crescent Wuse 2 Abuja.
RSVP: 08065701846
House of Cheaters (Sunday Groove)
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
RSVP: 081145154912 or 07060651727
The Garden Dinner
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Venue: The Corner, Lagos.
Picnic & A Movie
Valentine’s day movie night popup for just 2K
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Nakenoh’s Boulevard, Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi.
RSVP: 07069117347 | secretcinemalagos
Heat with Your Heart
Noir Lagos has curated for you the best, one of a kind Valentine’s Day special partnered with Moet & Chandon Champagne. You get a 4-course meal, a live pianist and a DJ.
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Noir Lagos, 4A, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: email [email protected] or 09080666687
Valentine’s Day Dinner with Chef Gavin Blaauw
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Ebonylife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 0802850788
Love is Being Stupid Together!
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: The Emperors Restaurant, 32, Olaogun Agbaje Street, Off Adeola Odeku, VI.
RSVP: Debo shokunbi
Fun on the Beach
Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Kodo Beach House, Eleko.
RSVP: [email protected] OR 08143207147