BNRSVP Events this Weekend – Valentine’s Special Edition

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s time for another edition of Events this Weekend.

This is a special Valentine edition, so scroll through to see all the events happening this weekend.

For all the events happening near you, be sure to follow @bnrsvp on Instagram.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Friday Night Party

Come party with DJ Kaywise and Larry Gaga this weekend.

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 7 PM

Venue: De Latinos (D’ Club), 17 BCA Road Umuahia, Abia state.

ALS Open Mic Night+

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Zoom Meeting ID: 212 850 6825 (Password: ALS)

Games Night

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Statement Hotel, 1002 First Avenue, Central Business District, Abuja.

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Friday Dance Fever

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Alibro Atrium, 32, Ekukinam Street, Utako. Abuja

RSVP: @krump_studios

Lagos Shopping Festival

Date: Friday, February 12 – Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Time: 8 AM

Venue: Mattis Brass Mall, Beside Osapa London Estate, Jakande, Lekki Lagos.

Escape 3.0: Val Silent Disco Experience

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: La’Vee Restaurant, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 090905050088 | 0804050088

The Love Below

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: H Factor, Moloney Street, Lagos.

Social Painting & Candle Pouring

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: The Backyard Bar & Grill, Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 0907700 2000/5000

Orange Naija Rockstar

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Backyard Bar & Grill, Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 09077002000/5000

Waterside Wild Camp Night

Enjoy your weekend camping out for 12,000 per couple. It comes with everything listed here, games, food and booze.

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.

RSVP: Outdoornigeria

Pre Valentine Day Seduction

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08106861192

Valentine Silent Disco

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Venue: 3, Dar Es Salam Close, Off Dar Es Salam Street Wuse 2, Abuja.

Valentine Games Night

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1 Lagos.

RSVP: 08188844991 Or 012298844

Sip & Paint Hangout Valentine Edition

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Venue: The Crafts Village Studio, 25, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.

Valentine in Lagos

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Venue: Loving Lagos Beach Resort, Okun, Ajah Lagos.

RSVP: 07012057607

Wave Party – Valentine Edition

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Xovar, 19b, Sabitex Hotel road, Lekki Peninsula 2, Lagos.

RSVP: 09052160046 or 09036424460

Singles Connect

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 0908880007 | [email protected] or @wavebeachlagos

Romantic Live band

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Valor cafe, City Park, Ahmadu Bello Way. Abuja.

RSVP: 09099275576 or 07060412195

XOXO Resent Valentine Day Special

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: No 5, Lobito Crescent Wuse 2 Abuja.

RSVP: 08065701846

House of Cheaters (Sunday Groove)

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

RSVP: 081145154912 or 07060651727

The Garden Dinner

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Venue: The Corner, Lagos.

Picnic & A Movie

Valentine’s day movie night popup for just 2K

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Nakenoh’s Boulevard, Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 07069117347 | secretcinemalagos

Heat with Your Heart

Noir Lagos has curated for you the best, one of a kind Valentine’s Day special partnered with Moet & Chandon Champagne. You get a 4-course meal, a live pianist and a DJ.

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Noir Lagos, 4A, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: email [email protected] or 09080666687

Valentine’s Day Dinner with Chef Gavin Blaauw

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Ebonylife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 0802850788

Love is Being Stupid Together!

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Emperors Restaurant, 32, Olaogun Agbaje Street, Off Adeola Odeku, VI.

RSVP: Debo shokunbi

Fun on the Beach

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Kodo Beach House, Eleko.

RSVP: [email protected] OR 08143207147