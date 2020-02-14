Greenwood House School hits a 25-Year Milestone & It was celebrated in Grand Style

A 25-year milestone is worth an extravagant celebration, especially when recognizing moments of excellence! This is why the dynamic nursery and primary school; Greenwood House School celebrated with joy, pomp and style its 25th anniversary of delivering quality education in Nigeria.

The school celebrated with a huge two-day event held at the school premises in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi on Thursday, January 30th and Friday, January 31st. The theme of the anniversary was “The Past, Present and the Future” as the event focused on the journey from inception to present day as well as future plans for the school.

The excitement in the air was very evident as staff, dignitaries, alumni, friends and well-wishers, were elated at the school’s progress so far. Indeed, the event was a testament to the excellence of the school. From the brilliant presentations by students, to the speeches from parents, and the testimonials from alumni, the event was a roller coaster of emotions!

Even more special about the day was when co-founder and administrator, Dr. Titilola Ekua Abudu reflected on early days and shared with guests her joy to have hit this pivotal milestone, it made her very excited for what is yet to come for the school and the students. With her clearly laid out plans, Greenwood House School is definitely one to watch out for!

It is no surprise that the school has achieved so much over the past 25 years, such as the accreditation from Cambridge International Examinations, British Council, Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN), and the Association of International School Educators of Nigeria (AISEN). How impressive!

I don’t know about you, but we are astonished by the achievements of (Late) Mrs. Margaret Iyabo Durand and Dr. Mrs. Titilola Ekua Abudu who have successfully run an independent primary school since 1995! Providing an environment to nurture the discovery of each pupil’s talents, to develop mental strength and self- confidence and to develop the ability to live and work well with others.

But the celebration does not stop there as Greenwood House School will be celebrating its 25-year milestone throughout the year with a series of activities including giving back to the less privileged, donations of books and toys and renovation of Eko Akete School. How thrilling and selfless!

Hip, hip hooray! Big congratulations to Greenwood House School.

See photos from the event below:

