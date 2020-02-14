Access Bank shows Love to its Customers this Valentine with the #ItsaLoveThing4.0 Campaign

Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank Plc, has unveiled a series of great deals and exciting offers to celebrate it’s customers this Valentine season. The campaign, tagged “It’s a Love Thing” is the 4th edition and will kick off from February 11 to February 29, 2020.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign in Lagos today, Victor Etuokwu, the Executive Director of Retail Banking, Access Bank plc said, “Valentine season is another opportunity to show love to our customers by rewarding their loyalty and enabling them achieve their valentine wishes. We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty to Access Bank. We are grateful to our customers and non-customers who depend on our banking services and products to achieve seamless banking transactions and wish everyone a happy valentine celebration”.

Commenting further on the campaign, Adaeze Umeh, the Group Head of Consumer Banking, Access bank Plc, said, “In the spirit of the love season, we are going to reward customers who finance the purchase of a Suzuki car through us with free vehicle registration, free servicing for a year and N100,000 fuel allowance. We will also reward 30 lucky customers with a 5–star dinner experience when they perform a minimum of 5 transactions on their mobile app, POS & Web and USSD (*901#) platforms.

Customers will get 20% off their initial monthly, quarterly or annual subscription when they subscribe to our XclusivePlus proposition and the first 50 customers to activate or reactivate their Diamond Business Advantage accounts will enjoy one-month free Ebony Life TV advert. Instant prizes will also be given to customers who subscribe to our Healthxtra plan. We are offering all these and more to our customers to show how much we appreciate them for their consistent patronage.

To join our rewarding train, all you need to do is to dial *901#, or walk into any Access Bank branch close to you to reactivate or open a new account and start enjoying the Valentine Campaign benefits” Adaeze concluded.

Access Bank is the leading retail bank in Nigeria with over 600 branches and more than 40 million customers. The bank offers products and services tailored to suit the lifestyle of every Nigerian irrespective of age and demographic.

To know more about the Access Bank ‘Valentine Campaign’ , please click HERE .

