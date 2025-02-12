Connect with us

Inspired Living Style

Kaliné Joins Lady Biba’s LadyBoss Campaign to Honour “Mothers & Makers”

Inspired Sports

Autumn Lockwood Makes NFL History as First Black Woman Coach to Win a Super Bowl

Inspired Living Sports

Former Super Eagles Star Taye Taiwo Inducted into Olympique Marseille's Club of Legends

Inspired Scoop

Peace Hyde on the Power of African Storytelling as She Covers GQ South Africa

Inspired Scoop

Mo Abudu Launches Naija Creates to Elevate Nigeria's Creative Economy

Inspired Scoop

Gunning for a First-Class Degree? Haroun Adebakin Shares What Worked for Him

Features Inspired Music

Qing Madi Is Special And She's Letting the World Know That

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

After Years of Interviewing Others, Chude Jideonwo Finally Tells His Own Story on #WithChude

Inspired Scoop

Ethiopian-American Naomi Girma Becomes the Most Expensive Defender in Women's Football

Inspired News Scoop

Nigeria's U-19 Women's Cricket Team Ends World Cup Run with a Win Over Ireland

Inspired

Kaliné Joins Lady Biba’s LadyBoss Campaign to Honour “Mothers & Makers”

Kaliné joins Lady Biba’s LadyBoss Campaign, celebrating women as mothers and makers, showcasing resilience, creativity, and leadership.
Avatar photo

Published

22 seconds ago

 on

 

The LadyBoss Campaign is back with its seventh edition, this time celebrating women who are both creators and caregivers. Titled “Mothers and Makers,” this edition turns the spotlight on women who raise families while building something bigger than themselves—whether it’s a business, a movement, or a body of work that will outlive them.

Through striking visuals and compelling storytelling, this year’s campaign explores the lives of women whose ambitions don’t pause for motherhood. It delves into the grit, imagination, and persistence it takes to shape industries while shaping young minds, showing how their choices leave a lasting mark on their children, and communities.

One of the women at the heart of this campaign is Kaliné Njoku, a singer-songwriter, pianist, and film composer whose music is woven into the fabric of African cinema. Her sound is cinematic, rich, and deeply intentional, bringing stories to life through melody. She composed the original score for “Breath of Life,” Africa’s Best Film of 2024, and has contributed to beloved productions like “The Wedding Party 2,” “Royal Hibiscus Hotel,” “Banana Island Ghost,” “Eyimofe,” and “Over the Bridge.”

Beyond film, Kaliné has built an impressive career as a performer, captivating audiences across the world. She has shared stages with renowned artists like Chaka Khan, Angelique Kidjo, Keziah Jones, Bob James, and Bez, among others. Through her digital platform, KalineTV, she welcomes audiences into her creative world, sharing the lessons that come with being an independent artist.

But for all her achievements, she is also a mother, navigating the delicate balance between creation and caregiving. For her, making music and raising a child are not separate callings but intertwined forces that shape who she is. 

The LadyBoss Campaign has always been about recognising women who push boundaries and redefine success on their own terms. With “Mothers and Makers,” it turns its gaze toward the women who do it all and do it well. These are the women who are building careers and legacies, one creation, one lesson, and one generation at a time.

 

Photo credits: Gazmadu Studios

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php