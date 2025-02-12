Kaliné Joins Lady Biba’s LadyBoss Campaign to Honour “Mothers & Makers”

The LadyBoss Campaign is back with its seventh edition, this time celebrating women who are both creators and caregivers. Titled “Mothers and Makers,” this edition turns the spotlight on women who raise families while building something bigger than themselves—whether it’s a business, a movement, or a body of work that will outlive them.

Through striking visuals and compelling storytelling, this year’s campaign explores the lives of women whose ambitions don’t pause for motherhood. It delves into the grit, imagination, and persistence it takes to shape industries while shaping young minds, showing how their choices leave a lasting mark on their children, and communities.

One of the women at the heart of this campaign is Kaliné Njoku, a singer-songwriter, pianist, and film composer whose music is woven into the fabric of African cinema. Her sound is cinematic, rich, and deeply intentional, bringing stories to life through melody. She composed the original score for “Breath of Life,” Africa’s Best Film of 2024, and has contributed to beloved productions like “The Wedding Party 2,” “Royal Hibiscus Hotel,” “Banana Island Ghost,” “Eyimofe,” and “Over the Bridge.”

Beyond film, Kaliné has built an impressive career as a performer, captivating audiences across the world. She has shared stages with renowned artists like Chaka Khan, Angelique Kidjo, Keziah Jones, Bob James, and Bez, among others. Through her digital platform, KalineTV, she welcomes audiences into her creative world, sharing the lessons that come with being an independent artist.

The LadyBoss Campaign has always been about recognising women who push boundaries and redefine success on their own terms. With “Mothers and Makers,” it turns its gaze toward the women who do it all and do it well. These are the women who are building careers and legacies, one creation, one lesson, and one generation at a time.

Photo credits: Gazmadu Studios