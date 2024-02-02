New Video: Usher feat. Pheelz – Ruin

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The official music video of Usher’s Afrobeats & Amapiano-infused R&B track “Ruin” featuring Pheelz is out now. “Ruin” is track ten of the highly anticipated ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” and is also produced by Pheelz.

The music video for “Ruin” is a creative reunion between Usher and Dave Meyers who also directed the videos for “U Remind Me” and “Risk It All”. Shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro, it uses home as the allegory for love as Usher explores different meanings of it through several scenes throughout.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video

Stream here.

Avatar photo

