Connect with us

Music

Mide Fash Makes Musical Debut with “Gold And Fire” | Listen

BN TV Music

Watch Joeboy & Jemima Osunde in the Music Video for "Adenuga" feat. Qing Madi

Music

Ayra Starr Drops Live Performance of Hit Single "Commas" | Watch

Music

Watch Simi Talk About Her Musical Journey on CNN's African Voices Changemakers

BN TV Music

1da Banton Celebrates Success with Bella Shmurda in "Evidence" Video

BN TV Music

Watch Yadah & Sunmisola Agbebi in Live Version of "Never Seen"

BN TV Music

New Video: Minz feat. 255 - Shadow

BN TV Music

New Video: Esther Oji - Language of Your Heart

BN TV Music

BNXN & Ruger Chat with Billboard News on their Reunion, Joint Album "RnB," Afrobeats & More

BN TV Music

Ckay and Olamide Collab on New Single "Wahala"

Music

Mide Fash Makes Musical Debut with “Gold And Fire” | Listen

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Spoken word poet Ayomide Fasedu makes her entry into the music scene under the moniker Mide Fash with the release of her first single, “Gold And Fire”.

A juxtaposition of Afro-Soul music elements and R&B  is laid over relaxing piano notes and trumpet chords on “Gold And Fire.” Mide sings about the quality of love she enjoys from her lover, switching from English to Yoruba language to express the emotions she feels as she likens said lover to gold and fire; a curious type that causes no harm when it burns.

Inspired by her earthy roots and literary background, Mide Fash explores her deep interest in the concept of love and chaos. According to her, her debut “Gold And Fire” captures the playful sound between the sweetness of love and the potential for chaos, creating a soulful and effervescent sound

Listen below:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Elevating African Voices and Enriching Futures – My ADIS24 Experience (I)

‘Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Chasing Joy in The Face of Death

Chaste Inegbedion: Celebrating Africans Shaping the Technology Narrative

Hayat Alijowaily is Advancing the Campaign about Climate Justice in Africa through Filmmaking

When Does Asking Become an Accusation?
css.php