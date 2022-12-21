Highlife hitmaker Flavour shares visuals for his smash hit “Game Changer (Dike)”

If there’s something we’re sure of getting from Flavour N’abania during the holiday season, it’s a Christmas hit. The Ijele 1 of Africa has done it again with “Game Changer (Dike).”

The highlife musician, in collaboration with talented director Dammy Twitch, has dropped crisp and culturally rich visuals for the song that would make you stomp your feet and pace about like a titled chief.

Flavour and his entourage enter the arena in a way that suggests the emperor, the champion, and the lion are here…

The visuals feel like a royal celebration—a cut from what Mansa Musa, the golden king, and his entourage looked like on their travels. Flavour appreciates an ensemble of wealth, glory, and his Igbo culture in his songs and music videos. This one doesn’t disappoint.

Watch the video below: