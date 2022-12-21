Connect with us

Highlife hitmaker Flavour shares visuals for his smash hit “Game Changer (Dike)”

Here’s an easy recipe from Sisi Yemmie on how to make Nigerian-style vegetable spring rolls

Lojay's live performance of "Monalisa" & "Leader" on "That Grape Juice" is so good

Simi releases new single "Christmas Sometin" to celebrate the holiday season

Adeola ‘Diiadem’ Adeyemi bravely opens up about surviving domestic violence & finding her mum in a new interview #WithChude

Catch Davido’s performance at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

#BBNaija’s Daniella & Bryann team up on this hilarious episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show“

New Video: Kizz Daniel - Cough

Ruger drops music video for "Asiwaju"

Don’t Miss this Hilarious Episode of Accelerate TV's “Guess The Beat” with Kemz Mama & The Korexx

Published

7 hours ago

 on

If there’s something we’re sure of getting from Flavour N’abania during the holiday season, it’s a Christmas hit. The Ijele 1 of Africa has done it again with “Game Changer (Dike).”

The highlife musician, in collaboration with talented director Dammy Twitch, has dropped crisp and culturally rich visuals for the song that would make you stomp your feet and pace about like a titled chief.

Flavour and his entourage enter the arena in a way that suggests the emperor, the champion, and the lion are here…

The visuals feel like a royal celebration—a cut from what Mansa Musa, the golden king, and his entourage looked like on their travels. Flavour appreciates an ensemble of wealth, glory, and his Igbo culture in his songs and music videos. This one doesn’t disappoint.

Watch the video below:

