Tonto Dikeh Shows Us How to Rock Peacock-Inspired Nigerian Glam | See Photos

Tonto Dikeh Shows Us How to Rock Peacock-Inspired Nigerian Glam

NBA and FIBA Announce 2025 Basketball Without Borders Africa Camp in Kigali

Tracy Makes History as First Female to Retain Head of House | #BNxBBNaija10

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez Just Got Engaged — and Her Ring Is Breathtaking

Davido Surprises Chioma with a $300K+ Richard Mille at Their Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Obi Cubana, Liquorose, Adekunle Gold and More Attend Davido & Chioma's Miami Wedding Celebration

Ashionye Michelle Raccah Joins the Cast of Netflix's "Wednesday" Season 2 Episode 3

"Revelations" Marries Family Drama & Western Grit in RMD's Latest Big-Screen Adventure | See the Premiere Looks

BBNaija10 Week 2 Recap: Two Evictions, Plenty Drama & A Whole Lot of Sweat

Ifubara Says Goodbye as the Second Big Brother Naija 10 Housemate Evicted Tonight

Tonto Dikeh’s latest look takes inspiration from the peacock, pairing a sculptural silver gele with a form-fitting, embellished gown.
Photo Credit: Tonto Dikeh/Instagram

Have you seen Tonto Dikeh’s latest look? It’s making us appreciate just how stunning the peacock really is and how its colours and patterns can inspire something truly beautiful.

Tonto shared photos on Instagram of herself wearing a breathtaking gown that feels like a tribute to the peacock’s vibrant beauty. Her outfit is a perfect mix of tradition and modern style. The silver headwrap, styled like a gele, stands tall and bold, almost like a crown.

Her gown is a visual treat: an off-shoulder silver bodice with detailed beadwork in greens, blues, and silver that mimic the peacock’s feathers across the torso. The deep teal satin skirt adds richness, with embroidered paisley and feather-like designs that continue the theme.

To complete the look, Tonto carries a decorative peacock feather fan and wears statement pieces like a bold choker necklace and elegant bracelets that tie everything together.

If you’ve been admiring the peacock lately and wondering how to bring its beauty into your own style, this look is the perfect inspiration.

