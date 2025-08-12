Tonto Dikeh Shows Us How to Rock Peacock-Inspired Nigerian Glam | See Photos

Have you seen Tonto Dikeh’s latest look? It’s making us appreciate just how stunning the peacock really is and how its colours and patterns can inspire something truly beautiful.

Tonto shared photos on Instagram of herself wearing a breathtaking gown that feels like a tribute to the peacock’s vibrant beauty. Her outfit is a perfect mix of tradition and modern style. The silver headwrap, styled like a gele, stands tall and bold, almost like a crown.

Her gown is a visual treat: an off-shoulder silver bodice with detailed beadwork in greens, blues, and silver that mimic the peacock’s feathers across the torso. The deep teal satin skirt adds richness, with embroidered paisley and feather-like designs that continue the theme.

To complete the look, Tonto carries a decorative peacock feather fan and wears statement pieces like a bold choker necklace and elegant bracelets that tie everything together.

If you’ve been admiring the peacock lately and wondering how to bring its beauty into your own style, this look is the perfect inspiration.

See her looks below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)