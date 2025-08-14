Today’s Mood: Kehinde Bankole in Pixie Hair, Black Dress, and a Gold Room

It’s a bright new day, and Kehinde Bankole has arrived with a pixie cut and fringe, a one-shoulder black dress, and a backdrop so gold it could pay rent in Banana Island. Plus about a dozen reasons to pin this to your style board.

The dress is giving main character: white piping outlining the fit, one sleeve sparkling with tiny crystals, and a thigh-high slit that says she’s here to have a good time. Her pixie cut is chic and fresh, the fringe sitting perfectly above her brows, showing off that gorgeous smile.

The golden backdrop is like stepping into a disco fantasy, complete with a ball overhead. She’s playful in one shot, then relaxed in another, like she owns the day already.

Call it a look, call it a mood, call it a reminder that Bankole knows exactly how to make the camera work for her.

