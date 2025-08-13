Toke Makinwa’s Baby Bump Glow Is Serving Looks from Head to Neon Nails

If you thought Toke Makinwa’s baby announcement earlier today was the most beautiful thing you’d see today, think again. Her makeup artist has just shared more gorgeous snaps, and we’re not even pretending to be calm.

The pictures are radiant. Toke is serving glamorous casual sophistication in a fitted ribbed knit dress in the dreamiest muted purple-grey, hugging her bump in all the right ways. The deep V-neckline and long sleeves make it effortlessly elegant, but it’s her glow, and that little bump making an appearance, that truly steals the show.

Her hair is a whole event. It is glossy, with jet-black Hollywood waves cascading down like they have their own red carpet invite. Her makeup is flawless. Warm bronzed skin, fluttery lashes, and soft nude lips. And just when it seems she’s gone for understated chic… bam. Neon yellow nails pop into frame, bringing a playful twist to the muted tones.

We already knew Toke could serve a look, but this is motherhood glow with a side of runway-ready confidence. And we’re here for every frame.

